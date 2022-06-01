AOTMP® Announces Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Vendor Awards Finalists

'These finalists represent the best of the best in the telecom, mobility, and IT management industry' Tweet this

Finalists for 3 individual awards:

Ben Savage – Mindglobal

– Mindglobal Ciera Broberg – Telarus

– Telarus Jean Tolentino – Accenture, Inc.

– Accenture, Inc. Kyra Augustus – Telarus

– Telarus Miranda Ruane – vCom Solutions

– vCom Solutions Suzanne Rosato – G2, Inc.

Finalists for 5 company awards:

Advantage Communications Group

Calero-MDSL

CAN-AM

ChoiceTel

DMI

HCL Technologies

ITsavvy

Lightyear

Network Control

Oncept Consulting Group

Sakon

Tellennium

The BAZ Group

Upland Software

vCom Solutions

Finalists for 3 solution awards:

Calero-MDSL

Samsung SDS America

Teamcognito Solutions Private Limited

Taqtile

Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President, says, 'These finalists represent the best of the best in the telecom, mobility, and IT management industry. Customer partnership, value delivery, and continuous improvement are universal attributes illustrated by each finalist.'

About the Industry Solution Showcase

The Industry Solutions Showcase is a live online event to simplify the process of buying and selling telecom, mobility, and IT management technology solutions. From July 27 - 28, attendees will see 30-minute Spotlight demos by the industry's most innovative service providers, allowing business customers to experience many new solutions in one place and find vendors that meet their needs.

