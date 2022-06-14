AOTMP® Highlights Women in Tech with Ongoing Program

"Myself and my team are honored to be able to have the opportunity to sponsor such an important initiative" Tweet this

"Myself and my team are honored to be able to have the opportunity to sponsor such an important initiative, not only for today's generation, but to help shape our future generations to have multiple opportunities and growth" said Program Partner Sponsor DJ Oreb, DMI President, Managed Services.

Women working in the tech sector are encouraged to submit their profiles for the chance to be featured in September's edition of Insights. Visit the website to learn more about the program and sign up to stay informed. Organizations that would like to support the Women in Tech initiative can check out the Sponsor Levels available.

"The entire industry benefits from the diversity of empowered women. We are happy to provide not only a platform to spotlight their contributions to the industry, but resources to continue to further this initiative as well," said Tim Lybrook, AOTMP® CEO.

As an industry support organization, AOTMP® remains ever committed to helping telecom, mobility & technology professionals drive the entire industry forward on this important social issue.

AOTMP® would like to thank additional Program Partners and Sponsors Sakon, Asignet, Calero-MDSL, and Millennia Technologies.

AOTMP® is a global organization, empowering professionals in the dynamic $4+ trillion telecom, mobility and IT management industry. AOTMP® delivers value through training, certifications, association memberships, events & programs, best practices, publications, resources, and professional development.

Learn more at www.aotmp.com.

SOURCE AOTMP