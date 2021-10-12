AOTMP® Introduces new Personal Branding Program for the telecom, mobility & IT management industry

Advancing individuals and teams in the telecom, mobility & IT management industry while making greater contributions Tweet this

Personal branding, simply put, helps you or your team:

Articulate your value and stand out with confidence

Gain visibility and recognition for your expertise

Build influence and authority in your industry

Elevate your credibility

Differentiate yourself from the competition

Increase your circle of influence and network

Make a greater impact

The AOTMP® program will be led by Yolanda M. Smith, MBA, CPBA. As Chief Brandthrupist at Branding 4 Success, Yolanda is a people growth leader, author, and success coach with expertise in personal branding and storytelling. She is a certified brand analyst, coaching corporate professionals and teams to develop and master a powerful brand to achieve visibility and success through career advancement and business growth.

"To advance the industry, we need to start by branding and articulating the value created by individuals and teams to gain recognition for their expertise. When we create more value, we bring more recognition and importance to the contributions we make in keeping everyone connected. And it's not just about staying connected. It's about leveraging telecom, mobility & IT as an asset to drive business results" says Tim Lybrook, AOTMP® CEO

About AOTMP®

AOTMP®, the Association of Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Professionals, is a membership organization dedicated to serving the more than 10 million professionals around the globe who support the $4.3 trillion dollar industry. The association's mission is to bring these professionals together to help advance the industry while contributing more value and impact to their respective organizations. AOTMP® supports the industry and its professionals with memberships, training and certifications, events, industry publications, industry standards and professional development to optimize individual and business performance. Learn more at www.aotmp.com

