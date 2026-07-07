AoToRoBo Launches in the U.S. with Civo AI Companion and Aero Smart Infotainment System, Bringing Intelligent Upgrades to Existing Vehicles

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AoToRoBo, a smart hardware brand focused on transforming vehicle spaces, officially launched in the U.S. market with the debut of its first two products: Civo, an AI-powered driving companion, and Aero, a plug-and-play smart infotainment system with integrated air purification. Designed for the millions of vehicles that lack modern connected features, the products enable drivers to upgrade older cars with AI interaction, seamless connectivity, entertainment, navigation, and healthier cabin environments—without replacing the vehicles they already love.

AoToRoBo new Product: Aero & Civo

The products are now available through AoToRoBo's crowdfunding campaign on [KickStarter], marking the company's first step in bringing intelligent vehicle experiences to drivers across North America. Learn more at: [https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/civo/aotorobo-smart-carplay-aero].

"Cars are more than transportation—they're where life happens," said Hank Luo, Founder of AoToRoBo. "Millions of people spend hours every day in vehicles that haven't kept pace with the technology they use everywhere else. Our mission is simple: to help every driver enjoy a smarter, healthier, and more connected experience, regardless of what they drive."

Civo: An AI Companion Designed for Every Journey

Civo transforms everyday driving into a more engaging and human experience through natural, voice-first interaction.

Key features include:

Hands-free activation with the wake phrase, "Hey Civo";

Natural conversations that go beyond scripted voice commands;

Customizable personalities to match different moods and preferences;

Support for companionship, entertainment, questions, and everyday assistance;

Portable design that transitions seamlessly from the car to the home or office.

Whether commuting through traffic or embarking on a road trip, Civo brings a sense of connection to moments spent behind the wheel.

Aero: A Smarter, Healthier Cockpit in Minutes

Aero upgrades existing vehicles with modern connectivity and in-cabin wellness through a simple plug-and-play setup.

Key features include:

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility;

Access to apps and entertainment through Google Play;

Split-screen support for navigation and media;

Built-in GPS with online and offline navigation capabilities;

Dual Bluetooth connectivity that preserves factory audio quality;

1080P wide-angle reversing camera for added confidence when parking;

Integrated HEPA filtration and negative ion purification to help improve cabin air quality.

Installed in minutes through a standard 12V connection, Aero allows drivers to modernize their vehicles without costly replacements or complex modifications.

Looking Ahead

As consumers increasingly choose to upgrade the vehicles they already own, demand for aftermarket technologies continues to grow. AoToRoBo believes every vehicle—regardless of age or model—deserves access to intelligent experiences that enhance everyday life.

Civo and Aero represent the first chapter of AoToRoBo's broader vision to build an ecosystem of smart products for vehicle spaces. Future innovations will continue to focus on making time on the road safer, healthier, and more enjoyable through practical, human-centered technology.

AoToRoBo products are available now through the company's crowdfunding campaign and will expand to major online retail channels in the coming months.

For more information, visit www.aotorobo.com.

KickStarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/civo/aotorobo-smart-carplay-aero

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GYN6F5ZB?maas=maas_adg_DE7141B5695923181B0246081EB79D95_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas&th=1

About AoToRoBo

Founded in 2025, AoToRoBo is a global smart hardware brand powered by Casstime Technology dedicated to transforming vehicle spaces through intelligent innovation. By combining practical design with advanced technology, the company develops plug-and-play solutions that help drivers upgrade existing vehicles into smarter, healthier, and more connected environments.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE AoToRoBo