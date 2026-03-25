AOTOS Launches the World's First Wheelie-Capable E-Moto: The Flux X26 on Kickstarter

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AOTOS, a global pioneer in Human Mobility Robotics, has officially launched its flagship product on Kickstarter, the Flux X26 and X26 Pro. Representing the first physical manifestation of the company's vision, the Flux X26 is designed to bridge the gap between traditional transportation and a future of intelligent, robotic-assisted movement.

The Vanguard of Mobility Robotics

Speed Speed Aotos Flux X26 - Live Photo

While AOTOS is dedicated to the long-term evolution of "Mobility Robotics," the Flux X26 serves as the brand's sophisticated entry into the market. By treating the vehicle as an intelligent mobile terminal rather than just a machine, AOTOS provides a riding experience that is fundamentally safer, smarter, and more responsive.

"We see the Flux X26 as the first step in a larger journey," says the AOTOS team. "It represents our commitment to using advanced technology to make every human movement freer and full of joy."

The "Tesla of Two-Wheels"

The Flux X26 earns its reputation as the "Tesla of Two-Wheels" by fusing futuristic design with a proprietary "Digital Soul."

Core Product Pillars:

Parametric Mecha Aesthetics: The Flux X26 completely abandons round, retro shapes in favor of a sleek, one-piece aluminum alloy frame with sharp, parametric lines. This futuristic "mecha" design philosophy extends from the physical vehicle to the retail space, app interface, and packaging.

The Flux X26 completely abandons round, retro shapes in favor of a sleek, one-piece aluminum alloy frame with sharp, parametric lines. This futuristic "mecha" design philosophy extends from the physical vehicle to the retail space, app interface, and packaging. FLUX OS (The Digital Soul): A proprietary intelligent ecosystem featuring triple anti-theft security (integrated wireless and GPS), sensorless unlocking, and a high-definition TFT smart screen. Through frequent OTA (Over-the-Air) updates, the Flux X26 is a "living" device that evolves.

A proprietary intelligent ecosystem featuring triple anti-theft security (integrated wireless and GPS), sensorless unlocking, and a high-definition TFT smart screen. Through frequent OTA (Over-the-Air) updates, the Flux X26 is a "living" device that evolves. 24/7 Contextual Authority (Elite Performance): Built for high-efficiency urban commutes and rugged exploration, the Flux X26 Pro features: 1200 - 2000W Peak Power (750 - 1500W Rated): Strictly Class-2 compliant for legal road use while delivering massive off-road potential. 100Nm Instant Torque: Delivers explosive acceleration and the capability to conquer steep gradients (up to 25%) with ease. 70-Mile Range: An oversized battery provides a massive exploration radius, from city streets to desert trails. One-Key Wheelie: Specialized motion-control algorithms allow riders to safely experience one-wheel maneuvers at the touch of a button.

Built for high-efficiency urban commutes and rugged exploration, the Flux X26 Pro features:

The AOTOS SOCIETY

AOTOS is more than a hardware manufacturer; it is building the AOTOS SOCIETY—a community tailored for high-end elites whose lives transition seamlessly from "Silicon Valley labs to the Joshua Tree wilderness." The Flux X26 is built to be the ultimate companion, extending effortlessly from the daily work commute to weekend camping adventures.

Backed by a robust network of over 100 after-sales service points across the United States and adhering to strict Class-2 and safety certifications, AOTOS ensures that while the Flux X26 is a leap into the future, its support and reliability are firmly grounded in the present.

Kickstarter Availability

The Flux X26 series is available on Kickstarter starting from March 25th 2026, offering exclusive Super Early Bird pricing for initial backers:

Flux X26: $1,199.00 (MSRP $1,699.00)

$1,199.00 (MSRP $1,699.00) Flux X26 Pro: $1,599.00 (MSRP $2,299.00)

About AOTOS

Founded in 2016, AOTOS is a global pioneer in Human Mobility Robotics. Our core R&D team comprises world-class engineers specializing in motion control, AI algorithms, and smart systems. We view vehicles not just as machines, but as intelligent mobile terminals. By fusing advanced robotic technology with electric drive systems, our mission is to redefine the boundaries of transportation—making every human movement freer, smarter, and full of joy.

media contact:

Nick Yi

[email protected]

SOURCE Aotos Co.,Ltd