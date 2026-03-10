AP Beauty Enters Amazon Luxury Stores U.S.

Bringing Korean Luxury Skincare to Amazon's Curated Prestige Platform

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AP Beauty, a leader in luxury Korean skincare, debuts in Amazon's Luxury Stores in the U.S., bringing its clinically tested, high-performance formulas to Amazon's curated destination for prestige beauty. Customers can now discover the brand's science-driven skincare through an elevated digital shopping experience designed for luxury shoppers.

Rooted in a legacy of research excellence, AP Beauty is renowned for pioneering Korean skincare innovations that deliver visible results and elevated sensory experiences. Each formula blends proprietary ingredients with precision–engineered textures to support visibly firmer, smoother, more radiant skin across all key anti–aging categories.

Now Available in Amazon's Luxury Stores

M.D. Collection - Clinically inspired formulas that support visible firmness, smoother texture, and improved resilience. Key products include M.D. Dual Repair Lift Cream and Rejuvenating Booster Shot M.D. Serum, delivering deep hydration, a strengthened moisture barrier, and a visibly lifted appearance.

PRIME RESERVE Collection - The pinnacle of AP Beauty luxury skincare, crafted with Flavonoid 228KTM, a proprietary antioxidant–rich complex. Hero innovations, including the Retrinity Serum and Retrinity Cream, visibly enhance elasticity, refine texture, and strengthen skin for a more youthful appearance.

A.O. Collection - Formulated with A.Oxinol™, delivering 3.7× the antioxidant power of Vitamin C derivatives*, The A.O. Collection visibly enhances clarity, smoothness and vitality while helping defend skin against external aggressors.

*Based on the ingredient specific in vitro result

High–Performance Cleansing Rituals

AP Beauty's advanced cleansing portfolio elevates the first step of the skincare ritual, including Refining Powder–to–Foam Cleanser, Ultimate Oil–to–Milk Cleanser, and M.D. Micro Intensive Cream–to–Foam Cleanser designed to purify while supporting skin comfort.

A New Luxury Experience for Amazon Customers

Shoppers can explore the full assortment at AP Beauty.

About AP Beauty

AP Beauty is the Apex of Skincare - a Korean luxury skincare brand shaped by seven decades of cutting-edge skin science and dermatological innovation. Founded in 1954 as Korea's first dedicated cosmetics research laboratory, AP Beauty has contributed to thousands of patents and advances across barrier repair, hydration science, and advanced anti-aging skincare, in collaboration with leading academic institutions including Harvard, Johns Hopkins, and Seoul National University.

By translating breakthrough technology into high-performance, targeted formulas, AP Beauty elevates refined Korean skincare rituals with clinically inspired precision -supporting visibly firmer, more resilient, and future-proof skin over time.

Media Contact:

Hee Sang Rheu, AP Beauty

[email protected]

SOURCE AP Beauty