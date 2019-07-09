AP Expands Relationship with Data Skrive as Preferred Automation Platform for Sports, Gambling Content

SEATTLE, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Associated Press has selected Data Skrive as its preferred platform for automated sports and gambling content. The increased breadth of content provides AP customers more inventory of local-focused sports and gambling news. The AP expects the expansion of content to help both small and large publishers attract new subscribers and grow audience.

The growing availability of sports data enables Data Skrive to create infinite amounts of unique content for sports and gambling as well as rankings for select sports and leagues.

"We are pleased to announce Data Skrive as our preferred automation solution for sports and gambling content," said Barry Bedlan, AP's director of sports products. "After providing The Associated Press with robust NBA and NHL game previews in 2019, we were eager to leverage their technology to expand our content production for hungry fan bases everywhere."

The collaboration provides more sports leagues the opportunity to increase exposure via the AP wire. By covering an expanded breadth of sports, publishers will enjoy even more relevant and hyper-focused articles.

"Fans have always had an insatiable appetite for sports," said Brad Weitz, Data Skrive CEO. "Our expanded relationship with the AP provides passionate fans with a more comprehensive offering of local sports, in a time when local coverage is more challenging than ever before. Whether it is text, infographics, interactive, or voice enabled content our platform strives to deliver content best serves your audience."

The timing of this announcement is opportune given the recent legalization of sports gambling in select areas of the U.S. As additional states legalize gambling the content Data Skrive is producing will become more valuable to publishers without gaming writers on staff.

Data Skrive will produce content across 14 different sports and leagues for the AP, including the NFL, NCAA football, NBA, NCAA basketball, MLB, NHL, WNBA, MLS, English Premier League, Champions League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A.

About AP:

The Associated Press is the essential global news network, delivering fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world to all media platforms and formats. Founded in 1846, AP today is the most trusted source of independent news and information. On any given day, more than half the world's population sees news from AP. On the web: www.ap.org .

About Data Skrive:

Data Skrive is a SaaS technology platform producing contextually relevant, ready-to-publish content. Whether audiences want text, infographics, slide shows, or interactive content, the Data Skrive platform drives engagement. The Seattle-based company, whose sister company, HERO Sports, generates additional media-rich content for the Associated Press, large media companies, college athletic departments, regional publishers, and more. For more information, please visit https://www.dataskrive.com .

Media contact:

Jordan Nilsen

217623@email4pr.com

425-444-6336

SOURCE Data Skrive

