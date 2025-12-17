AP Memory Broadens S-SiCap™ Technology Deployment to Support Evolving AI and HPC Needs

HSINCHU, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AP Memory, a leading global design company providing customized memory solutions, today announced further advancements in its S-SiCapTM (Stack Silicon Capacitor) product line to address the increasing integration demands of AI servers and high-performance computing (HPC) systems. The S-SiCapTM portfolio includes two product categories —discrete silicon capacitors and interposers with silicon capacitors — designed to support different system architectures and diverse application requirements.

The discrete silicon capacitors, S-SiCapTM Gen4, achieves a capacitance density of 3.8 μF/mm², an increase of more than 50% over the previous generation. To meet the growing demand for higher performance and power efficiency in AI servers and HPC systems, S-SiCapTM Gen4 is the first to adopt embedded substrate packaging and is currently in the sampling and process validation stage. Mass production will be introduced progressively starting in 2026.

Meanwhile, the S-SiCapTM Interposer utilizes a silicon wafer as its substrate, embedding high-density silicon capacitors within the interposer. This significantly enhances signal integrity and power stability for high-speed I/O applications such as die-to-die, SerDes, and HBM. In collaboration with supply-chain partners, AP Memory has introduced a reticle-stitching technology to enlarge interposer die area allowing more IC chiplets to meet the growing demand for higher-integration advanced packaging solutions. The S-SiCapTM Interposer has completed customer packaging and reliability validation, entering four-reticle mass production at the end of Q3'25. Additional development projects are currently underway.

Ivan Hong, President of AP Memory, stated, "As AI and HPC applications continue to evolve rapidly, the industry is facing increasingly stringent requirements for power integrity and high-speed signal transmission. Through the S-SiCapTM product line, AP Memory delivers silicon capacitor technology in both discrete components and interposer-integrated forms, providing high performance, high integration, and design flexibility to meet the demands of next-generation AI and HPC systems." Looking ahead, AP Memory is actively developing silicon capacitor solutions for organic interposer architectures, further expanding its product portfolio.

About AP Memory

AP Memory (TWSE: 6531) is a global fabless design semiconductor company specializing in customized memory design and IP solutions. Products include IoT memory (IoTRAMTM), AI memory solutions (VHMTM), and silicon capacitors (S-SiCapTM). With strong R&D capabilities, AP Memory is committed to providing high performance, low-power and innovative customized products and solutions for applications such as mobile communication, wearable, IoT, high-end mobile application, high-performance computing, and edge computing.

