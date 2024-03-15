AP Memory S-SiCapTM Gen3, high density silicon capacitor, has passed customer validation

HSINCHU, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AP Memory, a leading global design company providing customized memory solutions, announced today that the new generation stack silicon capacitor (S-SiCapTM) Gen3 has passed customer validation. S-SiCapTM is a high capacitance density and very low profile (<100um thin) silicon capacitor that can be integrated with System-on-Chip (SoC) with advanced packaging processes. The product can also be customized to meet the application requirements of high-end smartphones and High-Performance Computing (HPC) chips.

AP Memory's S-SiCapTM uses a stacked capacitor, offering higher capacitance density, smaller size and thinner form factor compared to deep trench capacitors. The capacitance density of S-SiCapTM Gen3 can reach 2.5uF/mm2, with a maximum operating voltage of 1.2V and demonstrate excellent temperature and voltage stability. Additionally, it has low equivalent series inductance (ESL) and low equivalent series resistance (ESR), providing outstanding voltage stability during high-frequency operation.

S-SiCapTM provides low profile and customizable product dimensions. In advanced packaging processes, it can meet various integration applications and be placed closer to SoC. For example: S-SiCapTM on the landside, S-SiCapTM embedded in package substrate, S-SiCapTM for 2.5D packaging, and S-SiCapTM in an interposer.

AP Memory's President, Hong Chih-Hsun, notes that considering the trend of high-end mobile phones and HPC applications, SoCs need to deliver higher performance. However, this may come with increased power consumption and voltage instability. If customers aim for stable voltage operation in these applications, they will need more robust capacitor technology. AP Memory's S-SiCapTM Gen3 surpasses traditional capacitor technology by providing higher capacitance density, lower profile, and greater application versatility; all of which significantly enhance SoC performance in advanced packaging processes.

About AP Memory

AP Memory (TWSE: 6531) is a global fabless design semiconductor company specializing in customized memory design and IP solutions. Products include IoT memory (IoTRAMTM), AI memory solutions (VHMTM), and silicon capacitors (S-SiCapTM). With strong R&D capabilities, AP Memory is committed to provide high performance, low-power and innovative customized products and solutions for applications such as mobile communication, wearable, IoT, high-end mobile application, high-performance computing, and edge computing.

For more information, please visit

www.apmemory.com.

SOURCE AP Memory Technology Corp.