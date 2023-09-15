A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S - RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING 3.875% NOTES DUE 2025

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT AND/OR LOCATED IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL (SEE "OFFER AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS" BELOW).

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A.P. MØLLER – MÆRSK A/S (the "Offeror") is today announcing the results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Offer") in respect of any and all of its outstanding 3.875% U.S. dollar denominated notes set out in the table below (the "Notes").

The Offer was made on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in Maersk's offer to purchase dated September 7, 2023 and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (the "Offer to Purchase"). Capitalized terms with respect to the Offer not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as in the Offer to Purchase.

Results for the Offer:

The Tender Agent informed the Offeror that $298,637,000 in aggregate principal amount of its Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn by 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 14, 2023 (the "Expiration Deadline"), as more fully set forth in the table below. The Offeror has accepted all Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Deadline. In addition, $314,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes were tendered in the Offer using the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures.

The table below sets forth, among other things, the principal amount of each series of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Deadline:

Title of Security

Issuer

ISIN/CUSIP

Principal Amount

Outstanding

Aggregate Principal

Amount Tendered

Excluding Notes

Tendered Using

Guaranteed Delivery

Procedures

Aggregate

Principal Amount

Tendered Using

Guaranteed

Delivery

Procedures

Purchase Price(1) 3.875% Notes due 2025

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Rule 144A: US00203QAD97 / 00203Q AD9 Reg S: USK0479SAE83 / K0479S AE8

$500,000,000

$298,637,000

$314,000

$972.91



(1) The Purchase Price for each $1,000 principal amount of the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Deadline and accepted for purchase by the Offeror.

The Settlement Date is expected to be September 18, 2023 and the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date is expected to be September 19, 2023. For the avoidance of doubt, holders whose Notes are tendered and purchased in the Offer pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures will not receive payment in respect of any interest for the period from and including the Settlement Date to the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date.

FURTHER INFORMATION

D.F. King & Co., Inc. acted as Tender Agent. Citigroup Global Markets Limited and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. acted as Dealer Managers.

Questions regarding the Offer should be directed to Citigroup Global Markets Limited at +44 20 798 68969 (Europe), +1 (800) 558 3745 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1 (212) 723 6106 (U.S.) and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. at +442076285555 / +33170914255 (Europe), +1 (877) 744-4532 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1 (212) 405-7481 (U.S.).

