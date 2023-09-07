A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S COMMENCES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING 3.875% NOTES DUE 2025

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT AND/OR LOCATED IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL (SEE "OFFER AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS" BELOW).

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S ("Maersk", the "Offeror") has launched today a tender offer to purchase for cash (the "Offer") any and all of its outstanding 3.875% U.S. dollar denominated notes set out in the table below (the "Notes").

The Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in Maersk's offer to purchase dated September 7, 2023 and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (the "Offer to Purchase"). Capitalized terms with respect to the Offer not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as in the Offer to Purchase.

Purpose of the Offer

The Offeror is providing the holders of its Notes with an opportunity to have their Notes repurchased, as part of the Offeror's active approach to liability management. The Offeror will utilize cash on hand to prepay, in whole or in part, the Notes.

Terms of the Offer

Maersk is offering to purchase for cash, on the terms and conditions described in the Offer to Purchase, any and all of the outstanding Notes set out in the table below:

Title of Security

Issuer

ISIN/CUSIP

Principal Amount

Outstanding

Fixed

Spread

(bps)

Reference

Security

Bloomberg

Reference

Page 3.875% Notes due 2025

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Rule 144A: US00203QAD97 / 00203Q AD9 Reg S: USK0479SAE83 / K0479S AE8

$500,000,000

30

5.00% U.S. Treasury Security due August 31, 2025

FIT 1

The Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 14, 2023, unless it is extended (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the "Expiration Deadline") or earlier terminated.

Purchase Price; Accrued Interest

Purchase Price

The Purchase Price for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Deadline and accepted for purchase by the Offeror will be equal to an amount (rounded to the nearest cent) that would reflect, as of the Settlement Date (as defined herein), a yield to the maturity date of the Notes equal to the sum of (i) the Reference Yield, plus (ii) the Fixed Spread set forth in the table on the cover page of the Offer to Purchase (such sum referred to as the "Purchase Yield"). Specifically, the Purchase Price will equal (i) the value of all remaining payments of principal and interest on the Notes up to and including the scheduled maturity of the Notes, discounted to the Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase), at the Purchase Yield, minus any Accrued Interest for the Notes, calculated in the manner set out in Annex 1 to the Offer to Purchase.

Accrued Interest

Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase will also receive, on the Settlement Date or the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date, as applicable, an amount equal to accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the Settlement Date ("Accrued Interest"). Accrued Interest for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase will be rounded to the nearest $0.01 with $0.005 being rounded upwards. For the avoidance of doubt, interest will cease to accrue on the Settlement Date for all Notes accepted in the Offer, including those tendered by the guaranteed delivery procedures set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

Settlement

The Purchase Price and any Accrued Interest will be paid to holders whose Notes are tendered prior to the Expiration Deadline and accepted for purchase on the Settlement Date (the "Settlement Date"), which is expected to be on at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 18, 2023, the second Business Day following the Expiration Deadline, unless extended.

Offer Conditions

The Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the General Conditions prior to the Expiration Deadline. See "The Offer—Terms of the Offer—Offer Conditions" in the Offer to Purchase.

Withdrawal Rights

Notes tendered pursuant to the Offer may be withdrawn at any time before the earlier of (i) the Withdrawal Deadline and (ii) if the Offer is extended, the 10th Business Day after the commencement of the Offer (the "Commencement Date"). Notes tendered pursuant to the Offer may also be withdrawn at any time after the 60th Business Day after commencement of the Offer if, for any reason, the Offer has not been consummated within 60 Business Days of commencement. If the Offer is terminated without any Notes being purchased thereunder, the Notes tendered pursuant thereto will be promptly returned to the tendering holders.

The deadline set by DTC or any intermediary for the submission of Tender Instructions may be earlier than the deadlines set out herein.

Indicative Timetable

The following table sets out the expected dates and times of the key events relating to the Offer. This is an indicative timetable and is subject to change.

Events

Dates and Times Commencement Date









Commencement of the Offer upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase. Notice provided through a press release via a widely disseminated news service. Notice delivered to DTC. Offer Documents available (subject to the Offer and Distribution Restrictions) from the Tender Agent and at an Internet address contained in the launch press release.

September 7, 2023





Price Determination Time









The time at which the Reference Yield will be determined by the Dealer Manager.

10:00 a.m., New York City time, on September 14, 2023, unless otherwise extended





Withdrawal Deadline









The deadline for holders to validly withdraw Notes tendered before this date and time, unless otherwise extended as described herein. Notes tendered before this date and time, but not validly withdrawn before this date and time, may not be withdrawn thereafter, except to the extent set forth below or as required by law. In addition, if the Offer is extended, the Withdrawal Deadline will be extended to the earlier of (i) the Expiration Deadline (as extended) and (ii) the 10th Business Day after the Commencement Date. The Notes may also be validly withdrawn in the event the Offer has not been consummated within 60 Business Days after the Commencement Date.

5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 14, 2023, unless otherwise extended





Expiration Deadline









The deadline for holders to tender Notes pursuant to the Offer in order to qualify for payment of the Purchase Price plus any Accrued Interest. The Offeror will issue a press release announcing the principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer promptly after the Expiration Deadline.

5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 14, 2023, unless otherwise extended





Guaranteed Delivery Date









The deadline for Holders of Notes to tender such Notes using the guaranteed delivery procedures.

5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the second Business Day following the Expiration Deadline, unless otherwise extended





Settlement Date









Payment of the Purchase Price, plus any Accrued Interest, for all Notes validly tendered prior to the Expiration Deadline and not validly withdrawn and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer.

Expected on September 18, 2023, the second Business Day following the Expiration Deadline, unless otherwise extended





Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date









Payment of the Purchase Price to holders of Notes with respect to which a properly completed and duly executed Notice of Guaranteed Delivery has been delivered by the Expiration Deadline (to the extent such Notes are not delivered prior to the Expiration Deadline) and that are accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer.

Expected on September 19, 2023, the third Business Day following the Expiration Deadline, unless otherwise extended

The times and dates above are subject, where applicable, to the right of the Offeror to extend, re-open, amend, limit, terminate or withdraw its respective Offer, subject to applicable law. Accordingly, the actual timetable of the Offer may differ significantly from the expected timetable set out above.

Holders should confirm with the bank, securities broker or any other intermediary through which they hold their Notes whether such intermediary needs to receive instructions from a holder before the deadlines specified above in order for that holder to be able to participate in, or withdraw their instruction to participate in, the Offer.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Copies of the Offer to Purchase are available at the following web address:

https://sites.dfkingltd.com/Maersk

Requests for assistance or additional copies of an Offer to Purchase may be directed to the Tender Agent and any questions regarding the terms of the Offer may be directed to the relevant Dealer Managers listed below:

Tender Agent

D.F. King & Co., Inc. Email: [email protected]

Telephone (Toll free): +1 (866) 796-1271

Telephone (Banks & Brokers Call): +1 (212) 269-5550 Investor Relations

Stefan Gruber, Head of Investor Relations Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +45 3363 3484



Dealer Managers

Citigroup Global Markets Limited Telephone (Europe): +44 20 798 68969

Telephone (U.S. Toll Free): +1 (800) 558 3745

Telephone (U.S.): +1 (212) 723 6106

Email: [email protected]

Attn: Liability Management Group



MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Telephone (Europe): +442076285555 / +33170914255

Telephone (U.S. Toll Free): +1 (877) 744-4532

Telephone (U.S.): +1 (212) 405-7481

Email: [email protected]

Attn: Liability Management

Legal Entity Identifiers

A.P. MØLLER – MÆRSK A/S 549300D2K6PKKKXVNN73

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

From time to time, the Offeror may make statements, both written and oral, regarding our assumptions, projections, expectations, intentions or beliefs about future events. These statements constitute "forward-looking statements". The Offeror cautions that these statements may and often do vary materially from actual results. Accordingly, the Offeror cannot assure you that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should read the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in the Offer to Purchase, in the Group's annual report in respect of the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Report") and H1 2023 Interim Report of the Offeror, which are incorporated by reference therein and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the Annual Report and H1 2023 Interim Report of the Offeror, which are incorporated by reference in the Offer to Purchase.

Any forward-looking statements made herein or in the documents incorporated by reference herein speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") or the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "DFSA"), as applicable, any applicable stock exchange or any applicable law, the Offeror expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained in the Offer to Purchase or the documents incorporated by reference herein to reflect any changes in expectations with regard thereto or any new information or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. The reader should, however, consult any additional disclosures that A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S has made or may make in documents that A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S has filed or may file with the DFSA.

