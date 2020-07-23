AP to Equip all Visual Journalists Globally with Sony Imaging Products

With journalists in nearly 250 locations in 100 countries, AP provides factual, compelling journalism in all formats, including 3,000 photos and 200 videos each day. The news agency has a distinguished history of powerful visual journalism, winning the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography -- AP's 54 th Pulitzer and 32 nd for photography -- and garnering recognition from the Royal Television Society for excellence in video.

A wide variety of Sony's imaging solutions products will begin delivery immediately, including the full-frame mirrorless Alpha™ cameras, 4K XDCAM video cameras and an assortment of Sony's 57 E-mount lenses including G Master™ models.

"We are extremely honored to announce this collaboration with The Associated Press, an organization with an incredible history in journalism that continues to raise the bar for global news reporting and delivery," said Neal Manowitz, deputy president for Imaging Products and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics. "The Associated Press is a universally trusted brand for news information in the world. We are honored to equip AP's journalists with our technology and support, giving them the opportunity to capture, transmit and deliver imagery in ways they never could before."

"Sony's history of innovation aligns well with AP's, and with our vision for the future of visual journalism," said Derl McCrudden, AP deputy managing editor for visual and digital journalism. "AP is committed to providing the best imagery to our member news organizations and customers across the globe. Adopting Sony's cutting-edge equipment and technology allows us to do that, by enabling our photographers and video journalists to be faster and more flexible, ultimately creating better visual journalism."

When the transition to Sony is complete, AP's video journalists and photographers will for the first time be equipped with the same brand of cameras, allowing for seamless collaboration among the news agency's journalists as they tell the world's stories in whatever medium is right for the moment.

AP visual journalists will be able to share Sony's cameras and lenses, as well as the images they capture, to produce a news report unhindered by technical limitations.

"The new mirrorless technology in Sony's cameras allows for a completely silent operation, meaning our photojournalists can work in environments without interrupting the scene around them," said AP Director of Photography J. David Ake. "This is a huge leap forward in photojournalism."

In addition to delivery of product, AP and Sony will work together to improve workflow and efficiency of field operations, including testing of 5G capabilities.

Sony offers 5G through its Xperia™ product line, which uses technology from its cameras, professional monitors and audio devices.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

About AP

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world's population sees AP journalism every day. Online: www.ap.org

SOURCE Sony Electronics Inc.