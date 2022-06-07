AP Wealth Management Announces New Office, Service Expansion to Columbia, SC

"We're pleased to expand our offices to serve clients in the Columbia, SC area." Gene McManus, Partner, CPA, CFP, Financial Advisor Tweet this

AP Wealth now has a new, second office space in Columbia, SC. The office is located at 1201 Main Street, Suite 1980, Columbia, SC 29201. The team will be meeting current and prospective clients by appointment only. Partners Gene McManus and Clayton Quamme plan to meet with strategic connections in Columbia in the coming weeks.

"We're pleased to expand our office footprint and to serve clients in Columbia, SC and surrounding areas. We look forward to learning how we can become more involved in the community," said McManus.

2022 WALTON AWARD RECIPIENTS HONORED AS COMMUNITY LEADERS

In February, the AP Wealth team gathered with Drs. John and Alice Davids at Goodwill of Middle Georgia and the CSRA to honor them as recipients of the 2022 Walton Award and to donate the award funds to Goodwill Industries. They were joined in person by James and Meredith Stiff and, virtually, by their family.

AP Wealth sponsors the Walton Award grant, which goes to an Augusta-area couple that exemplifies the legacy and values of George and Dorothy Walton, a couple of the American Revolution, whose relentless efforts and generous service left a lasting mark on the state of Georgia and the Augusta area. The award recognizes a lifestyle of community service, selflessness, hospitality, courage, and devotion. Each year, the winning couple is invited to select a 501(c)(3) organization based in the CSRA to receive a monetary donation given in their honor.

"We're grateful to be able to honor the Davids and to bless such a worthy organization in the CSRA. Goodwill seeks to build lives, families, and communities one career at a time by helping people develop their God-given gifts through education, work, and career services," said McManus.

Those interested in learning more about the Walton Award should email [email protected] or visit www.apwealth.com/walton-award.

THE TREEHOUSE AT AP WEALTH OFFERS GOLF SIMULATOR AND A UNIQUE MEETING ENVIRONMENT

The AP Wealth team has officially opened "The Treehouse at AP Wealth" in Augusta. The Treehouse is a professionally renovated space, which includes a state-of-the-art Golf Simulator with 37 courses, a Par-3 course, and multi-distance practice facilities with data analytics, as well as an intentionally-casual presentation area, a well-appointed lounge, dining and bar area, and furnished outdoor covered patio.

The unique space is used to meet strategic partners, prospective clients and current clients by appointment, as well as to host special events. The Treehouse has already hosted attendees for two Briefings on Intergenerational Wealth Planning and Investment Market Updates, as well as a special evening with featured guest, PGA Tour Champions Golf Professional, Scott Parel, complete with a mini lesson and golf tips. A strategic partner reception was held on May 19, 2022. Additional client events are planned for the future.

"The Treehouse at AP Wealth was built to provide a comfortable and relaxed place to engage with current and prospective clients. We've had two great evenings with Champion's Tour professional, Scott Parel, and look forward to having him back once the Tour is completed this fall. We're proud of the unique space we created and have enjoyed connecting with our clients and their families outside of traditional financial meetings," said AP Wealth partner Tom O'Gorman.

Those interested in an invitation to an upcoming event should email [email protected] or to see what The Treehouse looks like, visit www.apwealth.com/treehouse .

