APA Honors Rep. Lowenthal For Mental Health Leadership

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Psychological Association has presented its Outstanding Leadership Award to Rep. Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif., for his efforts to increase senior access to psychologists' services through Medicare.

"As a psychologist and member of Congress, Representative Lowenthal's strong support of the Medicare Mental Health Access Act sends a powerful message to his colleagues of the importance of helping older adults receive timely access to psychological services in all Medicare treatment settings," said APA CEO Arthur C. Evans Jr. "As an APA champion, he is also recognized for successfully fighting to preserve Medicare payment for psychological and neuropsychological testing services."

Lowenthal said he was honored to accept the award, given annually by APA to a member of Congress. "As a community psychologist and former professor of psychology, I am proud to work with my colleagues and peers at the APA, as well as the California Psychological Association, toward policy goals that will help people live happier, healthier lives," Lowenthal said. "I truly believe that my training as a psychologist has helped me for more than 50 years as an educator, community advocate, and now, a public servant."



"Representative Lowenthal is committed to advocating for human rights and access to quality mental health care," Evans added. "His dedication to the field of psychology and to his constituents is evident through his legislative and community efforts."



Lowenthal is also an advocate on immigration issues, international LGBT rights and environmental protection. At the 2018 APA Annual Convention in San Francisco, Lowenthal spoke at the Committee on Ethnic Minority Affairs' diversity event on the theme of "Dehumanizing U.S. Immigration Policies and the Role of Psychology: Rescinding DACA, Family Separation and Detention Center."

