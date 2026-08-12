APA Invites Planners to Shape National Planning Conference in Houston

American Planning Association National Planning Conference Opens Call for 2027 Session Proposals: Due August 26, 2026

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Planning Association (APA) National Planning Conference is inviting planners to help shape the profession's premier learning and leadership event by submitting educational session proposals for the 2027 National Planning Conference (NPC27), taking place in Houston. Proposals are due August 26, 2026

The American Planning Association's NPC27 will be in Houston, May 15 - 18, 2027.

NPC27 gives planners a national platform to share practical ideas and lessons on the pressing topics of reshaping communities, including housing, climate change, technology and the political landscape. APA welcomes proposals featuring innovative planning practices, emerging trends, research and real-world solutions that peers can put into practice.

"NPC27 is where planners turn today's most pressing challenges into practical strategies for stronger, and more resilient communities," said APA President Sue Schwartz, FAICP. "We want to hear from planning professionals whose experience can help communities navigate change and expand options for everyone."

APA is seeking proposals across tracks focused on the challenges, opportunities and innovations shaping communities and the planning profession including:

Climate Change, Energy, and the Environment

Economic Development

Housing

Navigating the Political Landscape

Social Change

Technology

Transportation and Infrastructure

Career and the Workplace

Education session proposals are due August 26, 2026. To learn more about submitting a proposal, volunteering as a session reviewer, visit www.planning.org/conference/proposal.

The American Planning Association's (APA) NPC27 will take place May 15–18, 2027, in Houston. Additional conference details will be announced at www.planning.org/conference.

APA's National Planning Conference is the nation's largest gathering of urban planners to explore what is working in communities around the country, and what comes next. Each year the premiere event brings together thousands of community planners, urban designers, transportation experts, historic preservationists and planning commissioners for an impactful and collaborative experience. Follow updates online with #NPC27.

The American Planning Association is an independent, not-for-profit educational organization that provides vital leadership in creating great communities for all. APA and its professional institute, the American Institute of Certified Planners, are dedicated to advancing the profession of planning, offering better choices for where and how people work and live. The nearly 40,000 APA members work in concert with community residents, civic leaders and business interests to create communities that enrich people's lives. Through its philanthropic work, APA's Foundation helps to reduce economic and social barriers to good planning. APA is based in Chicago. Learn more at www.planning.org.

SOURCE American Planning Association