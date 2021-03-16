APA, LLC Receives 8(a) Certification

SPRINGFIELD, Va., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Program Analytics LLC (APA), a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), has received 8(a) certification from the Small Business Administration (SBA) which it will hold until March 13, 2031. APA expects participation in the 8(a) Business Development Program will expand its ability to provide outstanding professional services solutions to federal and state customers alike.

8(a)

8(a) Program eligibility is limited to small businesses "unconditionally owned and controlled by one or more socially and economically disadvantaged individuals who are of good character and citizens of and residing in the United States" that demonstrate "potential for success." The 8(a) Business Development program assists small, disadvantaged businesses in gaining access to government contracting. The program consists of a 4-year developmental stage, and a 5-year transition stage. Companies are subject to annual reviews and systematic evaluation from the SBA district office throughout the program.

The SBA 8(a) Business Development program will allow APA to pursue sole source federal and state government projects (up to $4 million per contract) and compete for set-aside contracts open only to those with these small business certifications. According to the Congressional Research Service, in FY2017, 3,421 8(a) firms were awarded more than $27.1 billion in federal contracts, including $8.0 billion in 8(a) set- aside awards and $8.4 billion in 8(a) sole-source awards.

Terry Yarbrough, President & CEO of APA, was pleased to announce the new designation to the APA team, stating: "We are excited about the future and how this opportunity will help us grow our business. Our team of talented professionals have worked tirelessly over the years developing a positive reputation for excellence within the federal government. Inclusion in the 8(a) Business Development program is the next step in our journey to providing best value to our government customers and providing career growth opportunities for our team members."

