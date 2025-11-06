APA POLL REVEALS A NATION SUFFERING FROM STRESS OF SOCIETAL DIVISION, LONELINESS

Most U.S. adults report feeling isolated, in need of more emotional support

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Loneliness and emotional disconnection appear to have become a defining feature of life in America, as a majority of U.S. adults say societal division is a significant source of stress in their lives, according to the latest Stress in America™ survey released today by the American Psychological Association.

More than six in 10 U.S. adults reported feeling this way, while half or more adults said they felt isolated (54%), left out (50%) or lacking companionship (50%) often or some of the time.

The survey, conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of APA, found that among more than 3,000 U.S. adults, nearly seven in 10 (69%) said they needed more emotional support in the past year than they received — an increase from 65% in 2024. This growing gap between emotional needs and available support highlighted a critical challenge: Even as adults recognize their need for connection, many are struggling to find it.

"This year's findings show that people across the nation are not just feeling divided, they're feeling disconnected," said Arthur C. Evans Jr., Ph.D., CEO of APA. "Research tells us that a sense of isolation and social fragmentation can have real consequences for our ability to manage stress and stay healthy."

The survey found that societal division may have intensified feelings of loneliness and it could have a measurable impact on health and well-being. Among adults who said societal division was a significant source of stress, 61% reported feeling isolated, compared with 54% of all adults and just 43% of those who did not cite division as a major stressor.

The data paints a troubling picture of U.S. adults stretched thin between societal division and personal disconnection. Adults who cited societal division as a significant source of stress were more likely to lose patience with family members (60% vs. 49% of those not significantly stressed by division), cancel plans (55% vs. 37%) and struggle to plan for the future (53% vs. 37%) due to stress.

Survey data also revealed that those who experience high levels of loneliness were more likely to also be struggling with their physical and mental well-being than those with low loneliness levels. The most common symptoms included feeling depressed or sad (65% vs. 15%), nervous or anxious (60% vs. 24%), fatigue (53% vs. 24%) and headaches (48% vs. 25%).

"Psychological research shows us that loneliness and isolation may increase the risk of premature mortality and are also linked with depression, poor sleep and cognitive decline. We also know that social support is one of the strongest predictors of people's well-being, reinforcing that connection is vital to our health. Reaching out, showing up, and building community are not optional, they're essential," Evans said.

Concerns about the future of the country also weighed heavily on the minds of many respondents. Three-quarters of adults (75%) reported they are more stressed about the country's future than they used to be. When asked what America represents today, respondents most commonly chose terms that reflected a mix of hope and disillusionment: freedom (41%), corruption (38%), opportunity (37%), division (36%), hope (35%) and fear (32%).

This year's survey also showed many are evaluating what gives their lives meaning and purpose. An overwhelming 92% of adults recognized relationships as a key source of meaning in their lives. Family emerged as the most commonly selected source of meaning (77%), followed by friendships (62%), romantic relationships (47%) and pets (39%). Further, goals like financial stability/security (64%), maintaining or improving health (60%) and spending time with family/friends (53%) topped the list of future dreams.

Ultimately, a strong majority of adults remain hopeful about their ability to build a fulfilling life; 84% said they believe they can still create a good life, even if it looks different from past generations.

"People may be reevaluating what gives their lives meaning, but they haven't given up on finding that purpose," said Evans. "Even as many feel disillusioned, they're focusing on what they can control — nurturing their relationships, building financial stability and improving their health. That mix of hope and concern captures where America is today: Anxious, yes, but still striving for fulfillment."

More information about the risks of isolation and the benefits of relationships is available at apa.org.

METHODOLOGY

The 2025 Stress in America™ survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of the American Psychological Association (APA) between Aug. 4 – 24, 2025, among 3,199 adults age 18+ who reside in the U.S., which serves as a nationally representative sample. In addition to the national sample, oversamples were collected to allow for subgroup analysis by race/ethnicity. Sample sizes across the oversamples were as follows: 800 Black, 809 Latino/a/e and 800 Asian. The total sample also included 81 individuals who identified as only Native American or Alaskan Native/Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, which falls below the standard threshold for reporting (n ≥ 100). For Latino/a/e respondents, interviews were conducted in English or Spanish.

This survey included data quantifying loneliness using the UCLA Three-Item Loneliness Scale.

A full methodology is available.

