APAA Congratulates President-Elect Biden and Calls for the Preservation of the Section 232 Aluminum Tariffs

"As the Biden Administration takes office, it inherits a program under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 that has saved thousands of American aluminum jobs," said Mark Duffy, CEO of APAA. "As a result of the Section 232 program total U.S. primary aluminum production has increased by nearly 60 percent, and two idled smelters have restarted. If the Section 232 measures are removed before balance is restored in the global market, it is likely that the remaining U.S. smelters will be forced to shut down, leaving U.S. supply chains for this critical material vulnerable to disruption."

The APAA letter highlights the importance that primary aluminum plays in U.S. defense, critical infrastructure, and other areas. APAA member company, Century Aluminum, has the sole remaining North American smelter of high-purity aluminum, which is essential to a variety of military applications, including light-weight armor plating to protect U.S. troops in combat. We must ensure that U.S. manufacturers like America's primary aluminum industry can Build Back Better and look forward to being a partner with the Biden Administration in that effort.

About the American Primary Aluminum Association (APAA): The American Primary Aluminum Association advocates to advance the interests of America's primary aluminum industry and its workers through the Aluminum Now campaign. The APAA is registered and incorporated in Washington, DC and operates as a non-profit trade association. For more, please visit: www.aluminumnow.org.

SOURCE American Primary Aluminum Association

