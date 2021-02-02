APAA Praises Biden Administration's Revocation of Trump's Actions Relating to Section 232 Tariffs on the UAE

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Primary Aluminum Association (APAA) is praising the Biden Administration's action to maintain Section 232 aluminum tariffs on the United Arab Emirates following a last second effort by the Trump Administration to remove them during their final hours in office. The revocation by the Biden Administration will ensure that America's primary aluminum industry is protected against foreign aluminum imports while preserving America's national security interests.

"The APAA is grateful to the Biden Administration for revoking a proclamation that would have led to the removal of Section 232 aluminum tariffs on the UAE," said Mark Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of the APAA. "Keeping the Section 232 program intact and effective, will keep the playing field level for American aluminum workers. We salute the Biden Administration's efforts to protect the Section 232 program and thousands of good, family-sustaining jobs."

The APAA will continue to work with the Biden Administration to strengthen the U.S. economy, rebuild domestic supply chains, and create new aluminum jobs across the country.

About the American Primary Aluminum Association (APAA): The American Primary Aluminum Association advocates to advance the interests of America's primary aluminum industry and its workers through the Aluminum Now campaign. The APAA is registered and incorporated in Washington, DC and operates as a non-profit trade association. For more, please visit: www.aluminumnow.org.

