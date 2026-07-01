APAA Welcomes Magnitude 7 Metals' Decision to Restart Missouri Aluminum Smelter

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Primary Aluminum Association (APAA) today applauded Magnitude 7 Metals' decision to restart its Marston, Missouri primary aluminum smelter. The additional annual U.S. aluminum production of 75,000 tons from potline one is scheduled to come online before the end of 2026 and signals another comeback for America's aluminum industry after years of contraction driven by unfair trade practices.

"Today's announcement represents more than the return of production—it reflects renewed confidence in America's industrial strength and future," said David Kaplan from Otto von Blue, the owner of Magnitude 7 Metals. "We are proud to restore critical domestic aluminum capacity, creating hundreds of new good-paying manufacturing jobs in Marston, Missouri, and invest in the long-term resilience of American manufacturing. President Trump's 50% aluminum tariff has created the conditions for that investment."

"Restarting the Magnitude 7 aluminum smelter in the Missouri bootheel is a gamechanger for families in Missouri and is critically important for U.S. national security," remarked Mark Duffy, President of APAA. "Today's announcement is a direct result of President Trump's Section 232 aluminum tariff delivering winning results. Combined with Century Aluminum's restart of capacity at Mt. Holly, domestic primary aluminum production will grow by more than 20%, launching a new resurgence for American aluminum manufacturing."

Located in southeast Missouri, the Marston smelter has historically served as a critical source of primary aluminum production in the U.S.

About the American Primary Aluminum Association:

The American Primary Aluminum Association advances the interests of America's primary aluminum industry and its workers through the Aluminum Now campaign. APAA is registered and incorporated in Washington, DC and operates as a non-profit trade association. For more, please visit: www.aluminumnow.org.

SOURCE American Primary Aluminum Association