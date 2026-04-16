APAA Applauds 10% Increase in Domestic Aluminum Production at Century Mt. Holly Due to Trump's National Security Tariffs

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Primary Aluminum Association (APAA) applauds Century Aluminum's restart of an idled potline at their Mt. Holly smelter in Goose Creek, South Carolina this week. The restart represents a $65 million investment in domestic manufacturing that is creating over 125 new family-sustaining jobs and boosting U.S. aluminum production capacity by over 10%. This investment would not be possible without President Trump's aluminum tariff which is spurring a new Golden Age for American aluminum.

"As a direct result of President Trump's 50% tariff on foreign aluminum imports, we are seeing a promising revival of this domestic industry, which is foundational to national security," said Mark Duffy, President of APAA. "After years of foreign countries ripping us off and aluminum jobs getting shipped overseas, Century Aluminum's restart is proving that President Trump's national security tariff is delivering real results for the American people."

In addition to the Mt. Holly restart, the 50% aluminum tariff led to Emirates Global Aluminum and Century Aluminum announcing plans to build the first new US smelter in nearly 50 years. The new smelter will ensure the U.S. is a major player in the aluminum industry for decades to come by more than doubling U.S. production capacity. Engineering work has already begun, and construction is expected to begin by the end of 2026.

About the American Primary Aluminum Association:

The American Primary Aluminum Association advances the interests of America's primary aluminum industry and its workers through the Aluminum Now campaign. APAA is registered and incorporated in Washington, DC and operates as a non-profit trade association. For more, please visit: www.aluminumnow.org

SOURCE American Primary Aluminum Association