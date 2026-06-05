APAA Celebrates One Year of President Trump's 50% Section 232 Aluminum Tariff and Historic Investments in U.S. Manufacturing

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Primary Aluminum Association celebrates the one-year anniversary of President Trump's 50% Section 232 aluminum tariff. This tariff is revolutionizing domestic manufacturing production, strengthening supply chains, creating thousands of new jobs, generating billions of dollars in US investment, and fortifying our national security. President Trump strengthened the Section 232 aluminum tariff to combat unfair trade practices and persistent cheating by foreign governments, delivering unprecedented wins for American workers in the aluminum industry:

Emirates Global Aluminum and Century Aluminum plan to build the first new US smelter in nearly 50 years, a more than $4 billion investment that will more than double U.S. production capacity and create over 5,000 jobs in Oklahoma.

Century Aluminum restored their Mt. Holly smelter to full production capacity, creating over 100 U.S. aluminum jobs in South Carolina and increasing U.S. aluminum production by over 10%.

Novelis is investing $5 billion into a new aluminum rolling mill, creating up to 1,000 jobs in Alabama.

Aluminum Dynamics officially launched commercial production at a new, state-of-the-art recycled aluminum flat rolled mill in Mississippi, a $2.5 billion investment that has created over 700 jobs.

"One year ago today, President Trump took decisive action to stand up for American workers by launching a new Golden Age for domestic aluminum manufacturing," remarked APAA President Mark Duffy. "The results speak for themselves: the aluminum industry is delivering billions of dollars in U.S. investment and creating thousands of American aluminum jobs, and it's all due to President Trump's 50% Section 232 tariff, with no exemptions or exclusions."

About the American Primary Aluminum Association:

The American Primary Aluminum Association advances the interests of America's primary aluminum industry and its workers through the Aluminum Now campaign. APAA is registered and incorporated in Washington, DC and operates as a non-profit trade association. For more, please visit: www.aluminumnow.org.

SOURCE American Primary Aluminum Association