APAC Biotech and Diakonos Sign Technology Transfer and Licensing Agreement to Bring New Immunotherapy Technology to India

This new path breaking technology effectively targets and activates the tumor antigen specific CTL-response and is differentiated from peer technologies in its ability to generate durable immunological memory. On the basis of pre-clinical animal data shared by Dr. William Decker and his research team at Baylor College of Medicine, APAC Biotech plans to launch phase II clinical trials in India for advanced brain and pancreatic cancers, that have limited treatment options.

"We are committed to accelerating the availability of novel immuno-oncology treatments to patients with high unmet medical needs in India and around the globe," said Mr. Arun K. Mehra, CEO, APAC Biotech Pvt. Ltd, the new long-term memory potentiation technology is a highly promising, best-in-class cancer immunotherapy anticipated to improve outcomes even further. APAC management is in talks with large investors for production scale-up of currently approved products and future clinical development trials.

About APAC Biotech

A leading biotechnology company in India involved in research and manufacturing of Dendritic cell-based immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer since over a decade. Their product APCEDEN® was developed after a thorough research based on the principles of Immunology. In the trials conducted by APAC Biotech in the past with APCEDEN®, an overall response of 42.1 % (irRC) was demonstrated in patients with advanced refractory solid cancers and APCEDEN® was approved by the Indian FDA in March 2017.

About Diakonos Research, Ltd.

A development-stage immuno-oncology partnership founded in 2015 to commercialize basic research discoveries made in the Texas Medical Center. The company holds multiple licensing agreements with Baylor College of Medicine and an extensive worldwide IP portfolio in the immuno-oncology space. Diakonos is pursuing US-based clinical development strategies with novel innate signaling, CAR T-cell, and cell-based vaccine strategies while simultaneously capitalizing upon strategic partnerships in foreign marketplaces.

This press release contains 'forward-looking' statements, including statements regarding the conduct of clinical trials. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in healthcare development. APAC Biotech undertakes no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

