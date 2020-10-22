APAC Data Center Colocation Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 8.4 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The APAC data center colocation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Over 40 million square feet of data center space will be added by colocation service providers in APAC during 2019-2025. The APAC colocation market witnessed investments in over 110 data center projects in 2019. Colocation services revenue in APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8%, where countries such as India , Indonesia , Malaysia , and Thailand each to grow at over 10% during 2019-2025. Wholesale colocation market will grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2019-2025 in APAC region. Hyperscale colocation investments will skyrocket across India , Japan , China , Hong Kong , Australia , and South Korea during 2019-2025. About 48% of colocation service revenue in APAC is contributed by 13 services providers.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, service type, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 13 data ceter colocation services providers, 27 other service providers, and 7 new entrants

APAC Data Center Colocation Market – Segmentation

Several data center facilities in APAC with power capacities of more than 10 MW are expected to adopt over 500 kVA capacity UPS systems. However, the service providers are also investing in DRUPS systems with capacities of around 1,500 kVA to power their facilities.

In China and Hong Kong , most data centers adopt a combination of air and water-based cooling techniques for cooling purposes. A few facilities are built to support free cooling techniques. The adoption of CRAC units and chillers will continue to grow in China and Hong Kong .

and , most data centers adopt a combination of air and water-based cooling techniques for cooling purposes. A few facilities are built to support free cooling techniques. The adoption of CRAC units and chillers will continue to grow in and . China is witnessing growth in greenfield data centers construction. In Hong Kong , on the other hand, there will be more brownfield developments due to the shortage of land during the forecast period. In terms of physical security, most facilities use four-layered physical security with on-site security personnel.

APAC Data Center Colocation Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

APAC Data Center Colocation Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Units

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Technique

Air-based



Liquid-based

APAC Data Center Colocation Market by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

APAC Data Center Colocation Market by Service Type

Retail

Wholesale

APAC Data Center Colocation Market – Dynamics

The increasing data center power consumption and the need to decrease carbon footprint have led many data center service providers to purchase clean, renewable energy sources to power their current and new facilities across the APAC region. In addition, many smaller data center operators are installing solar panels on the rooftops of their facilities. The use of renewable energy is likely to increase the focus on the design of data centers, redefine the installation and commissioning process, and increase physical security requirements in case of on-site power generation. Data centers consume around 2% of global electricity. The data center investment in the APAC region is growing significantly, and the importance of procuring renewable energy is very high. Also, the power consumed by facilities in the APAC region is growing due to the use of HPC infrastructure and the deployment of hyperscale facilities.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

M&As & JVs Increase Colocation Investment in APAC

Increasing Demand for Edge Data Centers

Increasing Hyperscale Deployments by Colocation Providers

Increase in Retail & Wholesale Demand for Colocation Services

APAC Data Center Colocation Market – Geography

In the APAC region, China & Hong Kong are the prominent markets for data center operations. In China, data center investment is led by internet, cloud, and telecommunication service providers such as China Unicom, China Telecom, Tencent, and China Mobile. Further, major investments are led by colocation service providers such as GDS Service Ltd, Shanghai Athub, ChinData, 21Vianet, Qnet, Tenglong Holding, Neo Telemedia, China Unicom, Princeton Digital Group, and Chayora. Most of the data centers have a power capacity of above 10 MW and are Tier III certified. In Hong Kong, investments by colocation providers are led by Equinix, CITIC Telecom, Global Switch, and China Unicom.

APAC Data Center Colocation Market by Geography

China & Hong Kong

& Australia & New Zealand

& Japan

India

Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Singapore



Indonesia



Malaysia



Thailand



Other Southeast Asian Countries

Major Vendors

Prominent Colocation Service Vendors

21Vianet ( Century Internet Data Center)

China Telecom

Digital Realty

Equinix

GDS Services Ltd.

Global Switch

Keppel DC

NEXTDC

NTT Communications

Shanghai Athub

ST Telemedia Global Data Center (STT GDC)

SUNeVison (IADVANTAGE)

Telehouse (KDDI)

Other Prominent Colocation Service Providers

AirTrunk Operating

AT Tokyo

Bridge Data Centers

Canberra Data Centers

China Mobile

China Unicom

Chindata

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)

Colt Data Center Services (COLT DCS)

CtrlS

China Mobile International Limited (CMI)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Iron Mountain

Internet Thailand Public Company Limited (INET)

Katalyst Data Management

Korean Telecom Corporation (KT Corp.)

Neo Telemedia

PCCW Solutions

Philippine Long-Distance Telephone (PLDT)

PI DATACENTERS

Reliance Communications (Global Cloud Exchange)

Sify Technology

Singtel

Sinnet

Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia

VADS Berhad

New Entrants

Chayora

Kepstar Data Center Management

SpaceDC

Yotta Infrastructure

Regal Orion

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

BDx (Big Data Exchange)

