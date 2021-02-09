APAC Doors and Windows Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 196 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The APAC doors and windows market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

China was estimated as the market leader which is further expected to generate an incremental revenue of USD 24.67 billion during the forecast period. The preference for vinyl is gaining momentum for its affordability and maintenance where plastic segment is expected to contribute over 20% of market share by 2026. The automatic segment is growing at the fastest CAGR of over 6% in terms of shipments where the onset of pandemic has further accelerated the significance. The renovation boom in Japan , South Korea , and Australia is expected to support the growth of replacement segment with an incremental revenue of over USD 14 billion Doors contributed over 35% of the doors and windows market share in APAC in 2020 in terms of shipments with wood as the most dominant material. Metal tends to be the dominant material for window installations in China accounting for over 58% of the share in 2020 in terms of unit shipments. Over 44% of the growth in shipments is expected to arise from the other countries led by India , followed by Australia , Indonesia , and Thailand .

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, types, material, end-user, installation, operation, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 29 other vendors

APAC Doors and Windows Market – Segmentation

Attributes such as ergonomics, zero-maintenance, and eco-friendliness are significant factors affecting the installation of windows in urban areas of China , Japan , Australia , and South Korea . High performing glass and soundproof windows are the primary choices among homeowners. Customization tends to be a key factor for global manufacturers entering the APAC market.

, , , and . High performing glass and soundproof windows are the primary choices among homeowners. Customization tends to be a key factor for global manufacturers entering the APAC market. The projected revival of the APAC region's construction industry is expected to contribute to the residential sector's adoption of interior doors and windows. A high-speed renovation in several tier-I APAC cities has gained momentum in recent years. Interior doors and windows are expected to generate incremental revenue of approx. USD 10 billion during the forecast period, posing an absolute growth of 36% by unit shipments.

during the forecast period, posing an absolute growth of 36% by unit shipments. The APAC windows and doors market is dominated by metal and wooden material due to the high concentration of manufacturers in China and India . Furniture made from concrete and high-grade wood has been one of the most sought-after home décor materials in countries like Japan , South Korea , Thailand , and India .

APAC Doors and Windows Market by Product

Doors

Windows

APAC Doors and Windows Market by Type

Interior

Exterior

APAC Doors and Windows Market by Material

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Glass

APAC Doors and Windows Market by End-User

Residential

Non-residential

APAC Doors and Windows Market by Installation

New Construction

Replacement

APAC Doors and Windows Market by Operation

Manual

Automatic

APAC Doors and Windows Market – Dynamics

The market for uPVC doors and windows is expanding at a rapid pace in APAC countries especially in India, Indonesia, and Thailand, providing lucrative opportunities for growth during the forecast period. With the extensive usage of vinyl and its composite resins in Western countries, the nascent stage of usage of such materials in countries like India for its application in the doors & windows industry is expected to accelerate momentum over the next 5 years. The Southeast Asian countries, which are currently dominated by metal and wood, can face a competitive threat from the growing vinyl segment. Further, investments in PVC profiles in the region seems to offer valuable addition and returns for manufacturers. Access to other benefits such as low maintenance, durability, and noise insulation at low costs act as leverages as well. Going forward, plastic is expected to be the primary material of choice for renovation and remodeling activities in the developing nations of the APAC region.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rise in Sustainable & Eco-friendly Building Materials

Product Feature Enhancements & Rise in Housing Investments

Rising Construction Sector

Growing Prominence for Photovoltaic Integration

APAC Doors and Windows Market – Geography

China was by far the largest market for doors and windows in the APAC region and one of the largest manufacturers of steel and aluminum doors and windows in the world. Customization alongside craftsmanship is the factors promoting the export of these products. Further, Chinese manufacturers are increasingly dealing with global customers and clients to stay competitive in the market. Design aesthetics, budget, and purpose of installation play a key role in the installation of doors and windows in the country. The revival of the construction industry, shopping mall boom, and a significant number of hotel projects in the pipeline during the forecast period is expected to boost the momentum for new installations in the country.

APAC Doors and Windows Market by Geography

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea

Major Vendors

LIXIL Corporation

YKK AP

Profine Group

VEKA

Other Prominent Vendors

Shanghai SunFlower Group Co. Ltd.

Oppein Home Group Inc.

Huahe Group Co. Ltd.

Guangdong Runcheng Chuangzhan Wood Industry Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Finzone Windows & Doors Co. Ltd.

Foshan Huge Aluminum Co. Ltd.

AOLAND Inc.

Doorwin Group

ORIDOW

Megha Door

CenturyPly

Purewood Doors

Greenlam Industries Ltd.

Duroply Industries Ltd.

DP Doors

Orion Doors

Durian Private Ltd.

Beautex Industries Pvt Ltd.

Fenesta Building Systems

Window Magic

A&L

Bradnam's Windows & Doors

Parkwood Products Ltd.

Hume Doors & Timber

Doorcraft

DAIKEN CORPORATION

Eagle Aluminium

Rylock

DGA Windows

