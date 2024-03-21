APAC Green Data Center Market Industry Analysis & Forecasts 2023-2028: Government Initiatives Propel APAC Toward Sustainable Data Center Practices

DUBLIN, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Green Data Center Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC green data center market was valued at USD 7.01 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.20% from 2022-2028.

China, Australia, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and others actively adopt renewable energy for most of their energy requirements in the APAC green data center market. In Singapore, government initiatives such as the Singapore Green Plan 2030 aim to multiply the solar energy deployments to 1.5 GWp in the country by 2025 and up to 2 GWp by 2030.

The government of India announced that the country will become carbon neutral by 2070 with net zero emissions. Moreover, by 2030, the government plans to have around 500 GW of installed renewable energy in India, including 140 GW of wind and 280 GW of solar power. Japan has set lofty goals for increasing the share of renewable energy in electricity generation. The country aims to generate around 90% of clean energy by 2035.

Hyperscale operators in the APAC green data center market, such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Alibaba, and Huawei Technologies, drive the market with sustainable investments and innovative technologies. Operators, such as NextDC, Chayora, SpaceDC, ST Telemedia Global Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure, Digital Realty, and AirTrunk, focus on building data centers with a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of

Renewable energy providers continuously increase their portfolio of non-fossil fuel energy by investing in several new projects across the region. Solar and wind lead the market, followed by other sources, such as hydro and biomass.

KEY MARKET TRENDS

Innovations in Data Center Technologies

Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has established a new guideline to improve the energy efficiency of data centers in tropical settings. In June 2023 , Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) launched the Tropical Data Center sustainability standard.

In January 2022 , Beijing Highlander signed an agreement with Hainan Province's Big Data Management for the commercial launch of an underwater data center in Sanya, near Hainan Island in China .

In February 2022 , China Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) and Chinese marine firm Offshore Oil Engineering Company announced that they began the construction of an underwater data center in China . The facility will be cooled using seawater.

, China Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) and Chinese marine firm Offshore Oil Engineering Company announced that they began the construction of an underwater data center in . The facility will be cooled using seawater. Keppel Data Centres partnered with Toll Group to develop a floating data center in Singapore based on modular data center designs that can be scaled based on demand. Keppel will likely consider deploying the floating data center solution of Nautilus Data Technologies.

Government Push Toward Sustainability

Various APAC governments, including those of China , Australia , New Zealand , India , Indonesia , Malaysia , Singapore , Thailand , and others, actively work toward increasing the adoption of renewable energy.

, , , , , , , , and others, actively work toward increasing the adoption of renewable energy. According to the State for Chemical and Fertilizers, New Renewable Energy in India aims to produce 450 MW of renewable energy by 2030. Four solar power plants will be set up in Karnataka, with a combined power capacity of around 1,200 MW.

aims to produce 450 MW of renewable energy by 2030. Four solar power plants will be set up in Karnataka, with a combined power capacity of around 1,200 MW. Thailand 4.0 aims to implement innovative energy initiatives for economic development. Under the policy, over $6 billion is invested by the state-owned enterprises on smart grids before 2036 to improve the grid's resilience and efficiency, leading to less carbon emissions.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Innovations In Power Technologies

In 2022, NTILION's scalebloc provided a cutting-edge lithium-ion battery solution, revolutionizing stationary energy storage for data centers. Its small, all-in-one design offers various applications, weather-resistant housing, and sophisticated system control for efficient and safe interior or outdoor installation.

In October 2023 , Equinix and the National University of Singapore are working on a research project to study the possibility of hydrogen fuel cells as an alternative power source for Singapore data centers.

, Equinix and the are working on a research project to study the possibility of hydrogen fuel cells as an alternative power source for data centers. In 2022, Equinix partnered with ZutaCore, Virtual Power Systems (VPS), Bloom Energy, and Natron to test cutting-edge technologies under Equinix's Data Center of the Future initiative. The technologies explored include generator-less and UPS-less data centers, among other technologies.

Innovations In Cooling Technologies

Data centers installed underwater are gaining traction. In February 2022 , China Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) and Chinese marine firm Offshore Oil Engineering Company announced that they began the construction of an underwater data center in China . The facility will be cooled using seawater.

, China Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) and Chinese marine firm Offshore Oil Engineering Company announced that they began the construction of an underwater data center in . The facility will be cooled using seawater. In China , Foxconn has constructed a 'green tunnel-like data center' in Guiyang , southwestern China . According to Foxconn, the facility's design criteria are based on minimizing energy consumption, with an average PUE (power usage effectiveness) of less than 1.1.

The Rise in Renewable Energy PPAs by Data Center Operators

In the APAC green data center market, Hyperscale operators have entered into power purchase agreements with renewable energy providers to supply power to their data centers.

In 2023, Google has secured 20 additional renewable energy agreements, expanding the total number of agreements to over 80, with a combined capacity of 10 GW - a $10 billion visionary commitment in clean energy procurement by 2040.

visionary commitment in clean energy procurement by 2040. In 2023, Alibaba Cloud and Shell collaborated to provide innovative cooling solutions. The alliance will use Shell's low-carbon energy products and immersion cooling fluids in data centers to decarbonize Alibaba's infrastructure.

and Shell collaborated to provide innovative cooling solutions. The alliance will use Shell's low-carbon energy products and immersion cooling fluids in data centers to decarbonize Alibaba's infrastructure. Colocation operators in the APAC green data center market like Nxtra by Airtel, Digital Reality, Equinix, Princeton Digital Group (PDG), Vantage Data Centers, AdaniConneX, ST Telemedia Global Data Centers, and Keppel Data Centres are operating facilities using renewable energy, with many of them aiming to be carbon-neutral by 2030.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the APAC green data center market?

What is the growth rate of the APAC green data center market?

What are the key trends in the APAC green data center market?

Which country holds the largest APAC green data center market share?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the APAC green data center market by 2028?

Green Data Center Metrics

Policy Drivers

The Paris Agreement and the Science Based Targets Initiative (Sbti)

Re100

Climate Neutral Data Center Pact

Circular Economy

Energy Certifications

E-Waste Disposal

Market Opportunities & Trends

Innovative Data Center Battery Technologies

Development of Data Centers with a Pue of < 1.4

Sustainable Innovations in Data Center Power Technology

Microgrids

Eco-Diesel Generators

Natural Gas Generators

Fuel Cells

Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (Hvo) Fuel

Nuclear Energy Generation

Other Innovations

Government Push for Green Data Center Development

Innovative Data Center Cooling Technologies

Tropical Data Center Testbed

Free Cooling

Underwater Data Centers

Floating Data Centers

Other Innovative Cooling Methods

High-Performance Computing (Hpc) and Liquid Cooling

Market Growth Enablers

Renewable Energy Initiatives by Cloud Operators

Renewable Energy Initiatives by Colocation Operators

Automation & Intelligent Monitoring

Market Restraints

Growth in Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

Increase in Water Consumption by Data Centers

Lack of Skilled Data Center Professionals

Location Constraints in Green Data Center Development

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Prominent Data Center Investors

AirTrunk

Alibaba Group

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

AdaniConneX

Apple

Big Data Exchange (BDx)

CDC Data Centers

Chayora

China Telecom

China Mobile

Chindata Group

China Unicom

Colt Data Centre Services

CtrlS Data Centers

Digital Edge DC

Digital Realty

Equinix

Meta

GDS Services

Global Switch

Google

Huawei Technologies

Iron Mountain

Keppel Data Centres

LG Uplus

Lotte Data Communication

Microsoft

NEXTDC

NTT Global Data Centers

Nxtra by Airtel

OneAsia Network

Open DC

Pi DATACENTERS

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Pure Data Centres

RackBank

Regal Orion

Sify Technologies

SpaceDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

STACK Infrastructure

SUNeVison Holdings

Tenglong Holdings Group

Vantage Data Centers

VADS (Telekom Malaysia)

Viettel IDC

VNET

Yondr

Yotta Infrastructure

YTL Data Center

Renewable Energy Providers

ACCIONA Energia

Adani Green Energy (AGEL)

AGL Energy

AMP Energy

Avaada Energy

China Yangtze Power (CYCP)

Engie

EDF Renewables

GreenYellow

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings

JinkoSolar Holding

Meridian Energy

New Zealand Solar Power

ReNew Power Ventures

Sunseap Group

SB Energy

Shell

Suzlon Energy

Solargiga Energy Holdings

TATA Power Solar Systems

TotalEnergies

The AES Corporation

Trina Solar

Vena Energy

Woodside Energy

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology

