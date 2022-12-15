APAC Hair shampoo market 2022-2026: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the APAC hair shampoo market size is forecasted to grow by USD 4.02 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.25% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will accelerate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hair Shampoo Market in APAC 2022-2026

Hair shampoo market in APAC - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the hair shampoo market in APAC as a part of the global personal products market within the global household and personal products market. The parent global personal products market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and the production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes.

Hair shampoo market in APAC - Five forces

The hair shampoo market in APAC is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Hair shampoo market in APAC – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Hair Shampoo Market in APAC - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online) and type (non-medicated and medicated).

The offline segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This distribution channel includes specialty stores; hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores; and others (department stores, salons and spas, and drugstores). An increase in the number of stores and business expansions by retailers has fueled the demand for this equipment.

Hair Shampoo Market in APAC – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

One of the key factors driving growth in the hair shampoo market in APAC is the innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization.

With the growing competition and customer demand for innovative products, vendors have actively started focusing on bettering their R&D operations in the region.

Additionally, they have been focusing on differentiating themselves from pharmaceutical companies.

Apart from these, vendors are launching new products, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing demand for natural and organic hair shampoo is a hair shampoo market trend in APAC that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years.

Awareness about hair and skin-related problems caused by synthetic hair shampoo has pushed up the demand for natural and organic hair shampoos.

Organic hair shampoo is free from harmful ingredients such as petrochemicals, sulfates, and ammonia. These organic hair shampoos adhere to the high standards of purity set by various governing bodies of different countries.

Therefore, the growing popularity of natural and organic hair shampoos is expected to increase the demand, which will propel the growth of the hair shampoo market in APAC during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The availability of counterfeit products will be a major challenge for the hair shampoo market in APAC during the forecast period.

Growing market prospects for hair products such as shampoo and the surging demand for these products drive the growth of the market for counterfeit hair shampoos in APAC.

The growing penetration of e-commerce across the region is propelling the sales of counterfeit products.

The growing adoption of counterfeit products will adversely affect the sales and pricing strategies of genuine regional vendors.

What are the key data covered in this Hair Shampoo Market report in APAC?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hair shampoo market in APAC between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the hair shampoo market in APAC and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hair shampoo industry in APAC

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hair shampoo market vendors in APAC

Hair Shampoo Market in APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 7.74 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

