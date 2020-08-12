NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



APAC hand sanitizer market is projected to witness a CAGR of around 17% during 2021 – 2025 due to rising awareness about healthy lifestyle & wellness, spread of COVID-19, shifting consumer preference towards convenient hygiene products, increasing product variants, and rising disposable income across the region. Moreover, strong marketing activities by leading brands, increase in urban population, etc., are some of the other drivers of Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer market. Also, increasing usage of hand sanitizers while travelling, when soap and water are not available, is boosting overall consumption of hand sanitizers.



Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer market is categorized into By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Country and By Company. In terms of Product Type, the market is categorized into Gel, Liquid, Foam and Spray, among which Gel based segment is expected to continue its market dominance during the forecast period as it gets easily absorbed into the skin while killing most of the bacteria and viruses.



In terms of distribution segmentation, the market is categorized into Pharmacy Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental/Convenience Stores and Others. Supermarket/Hypermarkets segment captured the largest market share in 2019 and the segment is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period as growing number of consumer prefer to shop from supermarkets for easy availability of different products under one roof.



China dominated APAC hand sanitizer market in 2019, followed by Japan.Both the countries are expected to continue their dominance in the region's hand sanitizer market due to large population, high consumer awareness, comparatively higher income levels and rising consumption of hand sanitizer among young adults.



Few of the major players operating in APAC hand sanitizer market include Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., 3M Company, Himalaya Drug Company Pvt. Ltd., ITC Ltd., among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015 - 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020E

Forecast Period: 2021F - 2025F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer products market

• To classify and forecast Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer products market based on product type, by end user, by distribution channel, regional distribution and by company.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer products market

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer market

• To conduct pricing analysis for Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer market

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer products market

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of hand sanitizer manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examines the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer products market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various product types was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Hand Sanitizer products manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Hand Sanitizer products market

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type

o Gel

o Liquid

o Spray

o Foam

• Market, By End User

o Household

o Hospital

o Others (includes Restaurants & Hotels, Schools, etc.,)

• Market, By Distribution Channel

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Pharmacies

o Departmental/Convenience Stores

o Others (Online, Direct & Institutional Sales, etc.))

• Market, By Country:

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Indonesia

o Taiwan

o Malaysia

o Singapore

o Thailand



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer market.



Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



