APAC HR Leaders Take Center Stage at Avature Strategic HR Summit Shanghai

DUBLIN and SHENZHEN, China, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2019 Avature Strategic HR Summit Shanghai -- Avature, the leading enterprise SaaS platform for Talent Acquisition and Talent Management, held its third annual Strategic HR Summit in Shanghai. The sold-out one-day event with record attendance at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria Hotel buzzed with fresh insight on how to tackle China's ultra-competitive, fast-paced and candidate-driven market head-on.

Avature users and industry leaders from all over China, Singapore and Japan came together to discover how industry game changers Asia Pulp and Paper (APP), Tencent, Siemens, enWorld, Philips and Virtuos are leveraging Avature technology to bring innovation into their organizations.

"The opportunity to interact with some HR and [Talent Acquisition] heads in Asia and China is great," said presenter Maria MA, Global Talent Acquisition Strategy and Technology at Siemens. "It's a great opportunity to learn how they use Avature to tackle their challenges. It is also a valuable opportunity to share experiences and learn everybody's best practices. To be able to hear from Avature about their development roadmap, new features, new functionalities, enhancements is fantastic."

The strategy-packed presentations were both inspiring and useful. The key focus was how to effectively attract, engage and retain talent using transformative HR tools in a global world. A recurring theme was how Avature's configurability and flexibility empower clients to adapt to local markets—a major challenge for many companies in the APAC region—with multi-country, multi-language implementations on a single platform.

"Today's talent market is tough, from West to East, seeing how Avature enables companies to overcome challenges and to build meaningful candidate journeys and a distinctive employer brand, is really rewarding. We are excited to enable our customers to achieve their strategic goals here in the Asia-Pacific region and to develop the agile and configurable solutions clients need to stay ahead," says Cai Song, Sales Director APAC. The Avature Shenzhen office, regional delivery center for Asia business, is growing rapidly—planning to double in size over the next year—and demonstrates Avature's commitment to global HR transformation.

For more information about the 2019 Avature Strategic HR Summit Shanghai, please check out the event's website. Next stop in the APAC region is 2019 Avature Strategic HR Summit Sydney on September 11, 2019 at the Four Seasons in Sydney, Australia, where confirmed speakers include BHP, Deloitte and Mondelez. In addition, during November, Avature will host the 2019 EU Avature Conference in London, and the 2020 US Avature Conference will take place in Miami during May.

