APAC Hyperscale Data Center Market to Create More than $66 Billion Investment Opportunities in 2028, Huge Market to Invest In - Arizton

24 May, 2023, 14:55 ET
CHICAGO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the APAC hyperscale data center market will grow at a CAGR of 6.30% during 2022-2028.
Browse In-Depth TOC of the APAC Hyperscale Data Center Market
54 - Tables
130 - Figures
439– Pages
The APAC region is experiencing remarkable growth in the Hyperscale data center market, making it one of the most prominent markets worldwide. Major regional data center markets include China, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and Hong Kong. Additionally, countries like India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand are emerging as significant players with substantial growth potential. Data center operators are now exploring opportunities in emerging markets such as the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, New Zealand, and others, driven by the region's increasing potential.
Colocation providers dominate APAC's hyperscale data center market, followed by internet and cloud service providers. Many cloud-based service providers rely on colocation providers to construct facilities and lease wholesale space for their operations.
The market is witnessing significant investments from cloud services providers such as Google, Meta, Alibaba, Tencent Cloud, AWS, Microsoft, and others. The growth in investments from cloud services providers is expected to accelerate with the growing demand for cloud shifts from businesses and government organizations across the region.
APAC Hyperscale Data Center Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 66.02 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 45.74 Billion
|
CAGR By Investment (2022-2028)
|
6.30 %
|
Market Size - Area (2028)
|
14.5 Million Square Feet
|
Power Capacity (2028)
|
2,821 MW
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Infrastructure, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, General Construction, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
APAC (China, India, Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Thailand, and the Philippines)
|
Market Dynamics
|
Market Trends
Growing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence: In APAC, with the growing trend of automation and smart operations, the adoption of AI has been growing across countries. Government and business organizations across the region are taking initiatives to adopt such technologies for smart operations. For instance, the government of Hong Kong launched its initiative under which it will use AI for disaster monitoring and monitoring energy use in the market.
In April 2022, the government of Australia announced investments of around $30 million to support the transfer of AI research to small and medium-sized businesses. The government of New Zealand has launched its National Strategy to promote the adoption and use of artificial intelligence in the country. The government of India also launched its National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence under the digitalization scheme of the government. Japan is among the most technologically advanced markets, and the government has constantly worked toward supporting digitalization. For instance, the Government of Japan launched an AI strategy in 2019 to support the growth of artificial intelligence adoption in the country. The South Korean government also launched its National AI Strategy in 2020 to promote AI adoption, including nine strategies and around 100 initiatives in establishing an AI ecosystem in the country, using AI, and creating a human-centered AI by 2030.
Innovative IT Infrastructure Solutions: NVMe is the new storage access and next-generation solid-state drives (SSDs) used in consumer and business apps. It is used in advanced technologies such as AI, ML, big data, and advanced analytics apps. Some leading vendors that offer NVMe storage options include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Vantara, Dell Technologies, NetApp, IBM, and Pure Storage.
ARM is a chip technology firm that creates intellectual property that other firms license to create their processor chips. An ARM server is an enterprise-class computer server that employs many ARM processors rather than a traditional processor. ARM-based devices are expected to have a strong foothold in the data center market due to their low cost, high performance, small size, and energy efficiency.
Google Cloud announced it would become the latest company to run its data center workloads on chips based on IP from British designer Arm. It is the latest sign that Arm designs are gaining traction in the data center market, in which x86-based processors from AMD and Intel dominate.
Arm has been promoting this, with the latest Arm Neoverse V1 and Arm Neoverse N2 chips, designed to support their chip manufacturing partners, going up against Intel's third-generation Xeon chips.
Geographical Insights:
- China has been a dominating market in the APAC region, followed by India, Australia, Japan, India, Singapore, and Hong Kong, among the other major countries for data center development in the APAC hyperscale data center market.
- South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Malaysia are emerging markets in the region witnessing significant growth, especially due to digitalization and growth in connectivity. Countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia have started witnessing new investments and are expected to grow as unique preferences from operators.
- In Southeast Asia, Singapore has been a major shareholder in the overall investments in the APAC hyperscale data center market. Although, due to the moratorium, investments in industry have slowed down. However, the industry is expected to pace slowly in the coming 2-3 years, with the expected increase in project announcements after lifting the moratorium in 2022.
Post-Purchase Benefit
- 1hr of free analyst discussion
- 10% of customization
As most APAC regions countries are on the Pacific Ring of Fire, construction operators need to focus more on the stability of the structure, which is less prone to earthquakes, tsunamis, and other natural threats. Lack of land availability will require creativity from construction companies to develop hyperscale facilities to house the maximum number of racks in minimum space. Also, due to many investments, demand for local and global construction contractors will increase in the near future. Increasing investment in the APAC hyperscale data center market will also bring investment in power infrastructure and related solutions. Development of renewable energy plants across the region to supply clean power to hyperscale facilities will need a newer type of switches and switchgears which could withstand power fluctuation from these sources. The APAC hyperscale data center market has been growing with a strong presence of several local and global hyperscale operators such as AirTrunk, Digital Realty, Equinix, GDS Services, Keppel Data Centres, NTT Global Data Centers, NEXTDC, BDx, Chayora, Chindata Group, Princeton Digital Group, and SpaceDC. The growing opportunities and demand in the APAC hyperscale data center market have attracted several new entrants, including AdaniConneX, Evolution Data Centres, Data Center First, MettaDC, Hickory, Vantage Data Centers, YCO Cloud, and Yondr.
The Report Includes the Investment in the Following Areas:
Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
IT Infrastructure
- Server
- Storage
- Network
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Power Distribution Units
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling System
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS
Geography
- APAC
- China
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Japan
- South Korea
- Hong Kong
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- New Zealand
- Thailand
- Philippines
Major Vendors
Prominent IT Infrastructure Vendors
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei
- IBM
- Inspur Group
- Inventec
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NEC
- NetApp
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- Supermicro
- Wistron (Wiwynn)
Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors
- ABB
- Alpha Laval
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Asetek
- Bosch Security and Safety Systems (Robert Bosch)
- Caterpillar
- Condair Group
- Cummins
- Delta Group
- Eaton
- Green Revolution Cooling
- HITEC Power Protection
- KOHLER
- Legrand
- Nlyte Software
- Nortek Air Solutions manufactures
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- Vertiv Group
Prominent Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- ARUP
- Aurecon
- AWP Architects
- BYME Engineering
- Chung Hing Engineers
- Corgan
- CSF Group
- CTCI
- Cundall
- DPR Construction
- DSCO group
- Faithful+Gould
- Fortis Construction
- Gammon Construction
- Hutchinson Builders
- Hyundai E&C
- ISG
- Kienta Engineering Construction
- Linesight
- Larsen & Toubro Construction (L&T)
- LSK Engineering
- M+W Group
- Nakano
- NTT FACILITIES
- Obayashi
- PWS
- PM Group
- Red (Engie Impact)
- Rider Levett Bucknall
- Sterling and Wilson
- Studio One Design
- Turner & Townsend
Prominent Data Center Investors
- AirTrunk
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Alibaba
- Apple
- BDx (Big Data Exchange)
- CDC Data Centres
- Chayora
- Chindata Group
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CtrlS Datacenters
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- Facebook (Meta)
- GDS Services
- Global Switch
- Huawei Technologies
- Iron Mountain
- Keppel Data Centres
- LG Uplus
- Microsoft
- Nxtra by Airtel
- NEXTDC
- NTT Global Data Centers
- OneAsia Network
- Princeton Digital Group (PDG)
- Regal Orion
- Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)
- SpaceDC
- SUNeVison Holdings (iAdvantage)
- Sify Technologies
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)
- VNET
- Vantage Data Centers
- Viettel IDC
- Yotta Infrastructure Solutions (Hiranandani Group)
New Entrants
- Adaniconnex
- Data Center First
- EdgeConneX
- Evolution Data Centres
- GreenSquareDC
- Hickory
- Mantra Data Centers
- MettaDC
- Pure Data Centres
- Stockland
- Yondr
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.4 MARKET SEGMENTS
4.4.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INFRASTRUCTURE
4.4.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY IT INFRASTRUCTURE
4.4.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
4.4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
4.4.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COOLING SYSTEMS
4.4.6 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
4.4.7 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6.1 KEY HIGHLIGHTS
6.2 KEY TRENDS IN THE MARKET
6.3 SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
6.4 GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
6.5 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS
7 MARKET AT A GLANCE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.2 DATA CENTER DESIGN CERTIFICATIONS
8.2.1 UPTIME INSTITUTE TIER STANDARDS
8.2.1 LEED CERTIFICATION
8.2.2 TIA 942 CERTIFICATION
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 GROWING ADOPTION OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
9.2 RISE IN ADOPTION OF BIG DATA AND IOT SOLUTIONS
9.3 INNOVATIVE IT INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS
9.4 PROCUREMENT OF OCP INFRASTRUCTURE
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 INCREASING DIGITALIZATION IN THE REGION
10.2 GROWING M&A AND JOINT VENTURE INITIATIVES
10.3 TAX INCENTIVES FOR DATA CENTER DEVELOPMENT
10.4 ADOPTION OF CLOUD SERVICES
10.5 RENEWABLE ENERGY IN POWERING DATA CENTERS
10.6 RISE IN SUBMARINE CABLE & INLAND CONNECTIVITY
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 SECURITY CHALLENGES IN DATA CENTERS
11.2 LACK OF SKILLED DATA CENTER PROFESSIONALS
11.3 POWER & NETWORK OUTAGES IN DATA CENTERS
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.5 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.5.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.5.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.5.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.5.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.5.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 INFRASTRUCTURE
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 IT INFRASTRUCTURE
13.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14 IT INFRASTRUCTURE
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 SERVER INFRASTRUCTURE
14.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3 STORAGE INFRASTRUCTURE
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4 NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 UPS SYSTEMS
15.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3 GENERATORS
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4 TRANSFER SWITCHES & SWITCHGEAR
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.5 POWER DISTRIBUTION UNITS
15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.6 OTHER ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
15.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 COOLING SYSTEMS
16.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.3 RACKS
16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4 OTHER MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17 COOLING SYSTEMS
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 CRAC & CRAH UNITS
17.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3 CHILLER UNITS
17.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.4 COOLING TOWERS, CONDENSERS & DRY COOLERS
17.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.5 ECONOMIZERS & EVAPORATIVE COOLERS
17.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.6 OTHER COOLING UNITS
17.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
18.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
18.2 CORE & SHELL DEVELOPMENT
18.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3 INSTALLATION & COMMISSIONING SERVICES
18.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.4 ENGINEERING & BUILDING DESIGN
18.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5 FIRE DETECTION & SUPPRESSION
18.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6 PHYSICAL SECURITY
18.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7 DCIM/BMS
18.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 GEOGRAPHY
19.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
19.2 AREA: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
19.3 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
20 CHINA
20.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
20.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.5 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 INDIA
21.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
21.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.5 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 AUSTRALIA
22.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
22.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
22.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.5 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.6 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23 SINGAPORE
23.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
23.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
23.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.5 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.6 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24 JAPAN
24.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
24.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
24.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.5 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.6 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
25 HONG KONG
25.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
25.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
25.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
25.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
25.5 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
25.6 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26 INDONESIA
26.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
26.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
26.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.5 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.6 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
27 MALAYSIA
27.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
27.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
27.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
27.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
27.5 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
27.6 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
28 NEW ZEALAND
28.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
28.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
28.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
28.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
28.5 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
28.6 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
29 SOUTH KOREA
29.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
29.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
29.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
29.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
29.5 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
29.6 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
30 THAILAND
30.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
30.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
30.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
30.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
30.5 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
30.6 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
31 PHILIPPINES
31.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
31.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
31.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
31.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
31.5 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
31.6 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
32 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
32.1 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
32.2 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
32.3 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
32.4 DATA CENTER INVESTORS
33 PROMINENT IT INFRASTRUCTURE VENDORS
33.1 ARISTA NETWORKS
33.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
33.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
33.2 ATOS
33.3 BROADCOM
33.4 CISCO SYSTEMS
33.5 DELL TECHNOLOGIES
33.6 EXTREME NETWORKS
33.7 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE (HPE)
33.8 HITACHI VANTARA
33.9 HUAWEI
33.10 IBM
33.11 INSPUR
33.12 INVENTEC
33.13 JUNIPER NETWORKS
33.14 LENOVO
33.15 NEC
33.16 NETAPP
33.17 ORACLE
33.18 PURE STORAGE
33.19 QUANTA CLOUD TECHNOLOGY (QUANTA COMPUTER)
33.20 SUPERMICRO
33.21 WISTRON (WIWYNN)
34 PROMINENT SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE VENDORS
34.1 ABB
34.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
34.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
34.2 ALFA LAVAL
34.3 AIREDALE INTERNATIONAL AIR CONDITIONING
34.4 ASETEK
34.5 BOSCH SECURITY AND SAFETY SYSTEMS (ROBERT BOSCH)
34.6 CATERPILLAR
34.7 CONDAIR GROUP
34.8 CUMMINS
34.9 DELTA ELECTRONICS
34.10 EATON
34.11 GREEN REVOLUTION COOLING
34.12 HITEC POWER PROTECTION
34.13 KOHLER
34.14 LEGRAND
34.15 NLYTE SOFTWARE
34.16 NORTEK AIR SOLUTIONS
34.17 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC
34.18 ROLLS-ROYCE POWER SYSTEMS
34.19 PILLER POWER SYSTEMS
34.20 RITTAL
34.21 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
34.22 STULZ
34.23 TRANE (INGERSOLL RAND)
34.24 VERTIV GROUP
35 PROMINENT CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS
35.1 AECOM
35.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
35.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
35.2 ARUP
35.3 AURECON
35.4 AWP ARCHITECTS
35.5 BYME ENGINEERING
35.6 CHUNG HING ENGINEERS GROUP
35.7 CORGAN
35.8 CSF GROUP
35.9 CTCI
35.10 CUNDALL
35.11 DPR CONSTRUCTION
35.12 DSCO GROUP
35.13 FAITHFUL+GOULD
35.14 FORTIS CONSTRUCTION
35.15 GAMMON CONSTRUCTION
35.16 HUTCHINSON BUILDERS
35.17 HYUNDAI E&C
35.18 ISG
35.19 KIENTA ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION
35.20 LINESIGHT
35.21 LARSEN & TOUBRO CONSTRUCTION (L&T)
35.22 LSK ENGINEERING
35.23 M+W GROUP
35.24 NAKANO
35.25 NTT FACILITIES
35.26 OBAYASHI
35.27 POWERWARE SYSTEMS (PWS)
35.28 PM GROUP
35.29 RED (ENGIE IMPACT)
35.30 RIDER LEVETT BUCKNALL
35.31 STERLING & WILSON (SHAPOORJI PALLONJI GROUP)
35.32 STUDIO ONE DESIGN
35.33 TURNER & TOWNSEND
36 PROMINENT DATA CENTER INVESTORS
36.1 AIRTRUNK
36.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
36.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
36.2 AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS)
36.3 ALIBABA
36.4 APPLE
36.5 BDX (BIG DATA EXCHANGE)
36.6 CDC DATA CENTRES
36.7 CHAYORA
36.8 CHINDATA GROUP
36.9 COLT DATA CENTRE SERVICES (COLT DCS)
36.10 CTRLS DATACENTERS
36.11 DIGITAL REALTY
36.12 EQUINIX
36.13 META
36.14 GDS SERVICES
36.15 GLOBAL SWITCH
36.16 GOOGLE
36.17 IRON MOUNTAIN
36.18 KEPPEL DATA CENTRES
36.19 LG UPLUS
36.20 MICROSOFT
36.21 NXTRA BY AIRTEL
36.22 NEXTDC
36.23 NTT GLOBAL DATA CENTERS
36.24 ONEASIA NETWORK
36.25 PRINCETON DIGITAL GROUP
36.26 REGAL ORION
36.27 SHANGHAI ATRIUM (ATHUB)
36.28 SPACEDC
36.29 SUNEVISION HOLDINGS (IADVANTAGE)
36.30 SIFY TECHNOLOGIES
36.31 ST TELEMEDIA GLOBAL DATA CENTRES
36.32 TENGLONG HOLDINGS GROUP (TAMRON)
36.33 VANTAGE DATA CENTERS
36.34 VNET ( 21VIANET GROUP)
36.35 VIETTEL IDC
36.36 YOTTA INFRASTRUCTURE (HIRANANDANI GROUP)
37 NEW ENTRANTS IN APAC HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET
37.1 ADANICONNEX
37.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
37.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
37.2 DATA CENTER FIRST
37.3 EDGECONNEX (EQT INFRASTRUCTURE)
37.4 EVOLUTION DATA CENTRES
37.5 GREENSQUAREDC
37.6 HICKORY GROUP
37.7 METTADC
37.8 PURE DATA CENTRES
37.9 STOCKLAND
37.10 YONDR
38 REPORT SUMMARY
38.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
39 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
39.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
39.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION
39.2.1 IT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.2.2 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.2.3 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.2.4 COOLING SYSTEMS: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.2.5 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
39.3.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.3.2 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.3.3 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.4 CHINA
39.4.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.4.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.5 INDIA
39.5.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.5.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.6 AUSTRALIA
39.6.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.6.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.7 SINGAPORE
39.7.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.7.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.8 JAPAN
39.8.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.8.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.9 HONG KONG
39.9.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.9.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.11 INDONESIA
39.11.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.11.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.12 MALAYSIA
39.12.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.12.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.13 NEW ZEALAND
39.13.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.13.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.14 SOUTH KOREA
39.14.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.14.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.15 THAILAND
39.15.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.15.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.16 PHILIPPINES
39.16.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
39.16.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
40 APPENDIX
40.1 ABBREVIATIONS
