APAC Hyperscale Data Center Market to Create More than $66 Billion Investment Opportunities in 2028, Huge Market to Invest In - Arizton

The APAC region is experiencing remarkable growth in the Hyperscale data center market, making it one of the most prominent markets worldwide. Major regional data center markets include China, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and Hong Kong. Additionally, countries like India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand are emerging as significant players with substantial growth potential. Data center operators are now exploring opportunities in emerging markets such as the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, New Zealand, and others, driven by the region's increasing potential.

Colocation providers dominate APAC's hyperscale data center market, followed by internet and cloud service providers. Many cloud-based service providers rely on colocation providers to construct facilities and lease wholesale space for their operations.

The market is witnessing significant investments from cloud services providers such as Google, Meta, Alibaba, Tencent Cloud, AWS, Microsoft, and others. The growth in investments from cloud services providers is expected to accelerate with the growing demand for cloud shifts from businesses and government organizations across the region.

APAC Hyperscale Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 66.02 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 45.74 Billion CAGR By Investment (2022-2028) 6.30 % Market Size - Area (2028) 14.5 Million Square Feet Power Capacity (2028) 2,821 MW Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Infrastructure, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, General Construction, and Geography Geographic Analysis APAC (China, India, Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Thailand, and the Philippines) Market Dynamics Mergers & Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Market

Tax Incentives for the Data Center Market

Growing Cloud Services Adoption

Growing Adoption of Renewable Energy

Rise in Submarine Cable & Inland Connectivity in the Region

Market Trends

Growing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence: In APAC, with the growing trend of automation and smart operations, the adoption of AI has been growing across countries. Government and business organizations across the region are taking initiatives to adopt such technologies for smart operations. For instance, the government of Hong Kong launched its initiative under which it will use AI for disaster monitoring and monitoring energy use in the market.

In April 2022, the government of Australia announced investments of around $30 million to support the transfer of AI research to small and medium-sized businesses. The government of New Zealand has launched its National Strategy to promote the adoption and use of artificial intelligence in the country. The government of India also launched its National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence under the digitalization scheme of the government. Japan is among the most technologically advanced markets, and the government has constantly worked toward supporting digitalization. For instance, the Government of Japan launched an AI strategy in 2019 to support the growth of artificial intelligence adoption in the country. The South Korean government also launched its National AI Strategy in 2020 to promote AI adoption, including nine strategies and around 100 initiatives in establishing an AI ecosystem in the country, using AI, and creating a human-centered AI by 2030.

Innovative IT Infrastructure Solutions: NVMe is the new storage access and next-generation solid-state drives (SSDs) used in consumer and business apps. It is used in advanced technologies such as AI, ML, big data, and advanced analytics apps. Some leading vendors that offer NVMe storage options include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Vantara, Dell Technologies, NetApp, IBM, and Pure Storage.

ARM is a chip technology firm that creates intellectual property that other firms license to create their processor chips. An ARM server is an enterprise-class computer server that employs many ARM processors rather than a traditional processor. ARM-based devices are expected to have a strong foothold in the data center market due to their low cost, high performance, small size, and energy efficiency.

Google Cloud announced it would become the latest company to run its data center workloads on chips based on IP from British designer Arm. It is the latest sign that Arm designs are gaining traction in the data center market, in which x86-based processors from AMD and Intel dominate.

Arm has been promoting this, with the latest Arm Neoverse V1 and Arm Neoverse N2 chips, designed to support their chip manufacturing partners, going up against Intel's third-generation Xeon chips.

Geographical Insights:

China has been a dominating market in the APAC region, followed by India , Australia , Japan , India , Singapore , and Hong Kong , among the other major countries for data center development in the APAC hyperscale data center market.

has been a dominating market in the APAC region, followed by , , , , , and , among the other major countries for data center development in the APAC hyperscale data center market. South Korea , Taiwan , Indonesia , and Malaysia are emerging markets in the region witnessing significant growth, especially due to digitalization and growth in connectivity. Countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia have started witnessing new investments and are expected to grow as unique preferences from operators.

, , , and are emerging markets in the region witnessing significant growth, especially due to digitalization and growth in connectivity. Countries such as and have started witnessing new investments and are expected to grow as unique preferences from operators. In Southeast Asia , Singapore has been a major shareholder in the overall investments in the APAC hyperscale data center market. Although, due to the moratorium, investments in industry have slowed down. However, the industry is expected to pace slowly in the coming 2-3 years, with the expected increase in project announcements after lifting the moratorium in 2022.

As most APAC regions countries are on the Pacific Ring of Fire, construction operators need to focus more on the stability of the structure, which is less prone to earthquakes, tsunamis, and other natural threats. Lack of land availability will require creativity from construction companies to develop hyperscale facilities to house the maximum number of racks in minimum space. Also, due to many investments, demand for local and global construction contractors will increase in the near future. Increasing investment in the APAC hyperscale data center market will also bring investment in power infrastructure and related solutions. Development of renewable energy plants across the region to supply clean power to hyperscale facilities will need a newer type of switches and switchgears which could withstand power fluctuation from these sources. The APAC hyperscale data center market has been growing with a strong presence of several local and global hyperscale operators such as AirTrunk, Digital Realty, Equinix, GDS Services, Keppel Data Centres, NTT Global Data Centers, NEXTDC, BDx, Chayora, Chindata Group, Princeton Digital Group, and SpaceDC. The growing opportunities and demand in the APAC hyperscale data center market have attracted several new entrants, including AdaniConneX, Evolution Data Centres, Data Center First, MettaDC, Hickory, Vantage Data Centers, YCO Cloud, and Yondr.

The Report Includes the Investment in the Following Areas:

Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage

Network

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling System

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

Geography

APAC

China



India



Australia



Singapore



Japan



South Korea



Hong Kong



Indonesia



Malaysia



New Zealand



Thailand



Philippines

Major Vendors

Prominent IT Infrastructure Vendors

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei

IBM

Inspur Group

Inventec

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NEC

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology

Supermicro

Wistron (Wiwynn)

Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors

ABB

Alpha Laval

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Asetek

Bosch Security and Safety Systems ( Robert Bosch )

) Caterpillar

Condair Group

Cummins

Delta Group

Eaton

Green Revolution Cooling

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER

Legrand

Nlyte Software

Nortek Air Solutions manufactures

Mitsubishi Electric

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Vertiv Group

Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

ARUP

Aurecon

AWP Architects

BYME Engineering

Chung Hing Engineers

Corgan

CSF Group

CTCI

Cundall

DPR Construction

DSCO group

Faithful+Gould

Fortis Construction

Gammon Construction

Hutchinson Builders

Hyundai E&C

ISG

Kienta Engineering Construction

Linesight

Larsen & Toubro Construction (L&T)

LSK Engineering

M+W Group

Nakano

NTT FACILITIES

Obayashi

PWS

PM Group

Red (Engie Impact)

Rider Levett Bucknall

Sterling and Wilson

Studio One Design

Turner & Townsend

Prominent Data Center Investors

AirTrunk

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Alibaba

Apple

BDx (Big Data Exchange)

CDC Data Centres

Chayora

Chindata Group

Colt Data Centre Services

CtrlS Datacenters

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook (Meta)

GDS Services

Global Switch

Google

Huawei Technologies

Iron Mountain

Keppel Data Centres

LG Uplus

Microsoft

Nxtra by Airtel

NEXTDC

NTT Global Data Centers

OneAsia Network

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Regal Orion

Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)

SpaceDC

SUNeVison Holdings (iAdvantage)

Sify Technologies

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

VNET

Vantage Data Centers

Viettel IDC

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions (Hiranandani Group)

New Entrants

Adaniconnex

Data Center First

EdgeConneX

Evolution Data Centres

GreenSquareDC

Hickory

Mantra Data Centers

MettaDC

Pure Data Centres

Stockland

Yondr

