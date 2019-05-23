APAC Industrial Robotics Market Overview & Forecast 2015-2018 & 2026: Revenues & Opportunities
May 23, 2019, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Industrial Robotics Market by Subsystem, Robot Type, Function, Component, Configuration, Payload, Industry Vertical, and Country 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia-Pacific industrial robotics market is expected to grow by 13.39% in terms of robot system revenue and reach $97 billion by 2026, representing the largest regional market in the world. The annual shipment in this region will advance to 1.11 million units in 2026 with a 2019-2026 CAGR of 17.89%.
Highlighted with 26 tables and 104 figures, this 201-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire APAC industrial robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of APAC market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify APAC industrial robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Robot Type, Function, Component, Configuration, Payload, Industry Vertical, and Country.
Based on subsystem, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Robot Machines
- Software
- Peripherals & System Engineering
Based on robot type, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Articulated Robots
- Cartesian/Gantry/Rectangular Arm Robots
- SCARA Robots
- Cylindrical Robots
- Delta/Parallel Robots
- Collaborative Robots
- Others
Based on function, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Soldering & Welding
- Material Handling
- Assembling & Disassembling
- Painting & Dispensing
- Milling & Grinding
- Cutting & Processing
- Others
Based on component, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Robot Controller Unit
- Robotic Arm
- End Effector
- Drive
- Sensors
- Power Supply
- Motors
- Others
Based on configuration, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Mounted Robots
- Mobile Robots
- Cobots/Collaborative Robots
Based on payload, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- 0-20 KG
- 20-80 KG
- 80-300 KG
- 300-1000 KG
- 1000-3000 KG
- Other Payloads
Based on application in industrial verticals, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Metal & Machinery
- Chemicals, Rubber & Plastics
- Medical & Pharmaceutical
- Food & Agriculture
- Others
Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- India
- Rest of APAC
For each of the aforementioned regions/countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national/local markets by Robot Type, Function and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Key Players
- ABB Ltd.
- Adept Technology Inc.
- Comau S.p.A
- Daihen Corp.
- Denso Wave Inc.
- Ellison Technologies Inc.
- Epson Robotics
- Fanuc Corp.
- Genmark Automation, Inc.
- Kawasaki Robotics Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.
- Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)
- Pari Robotics
- Rethink Robotics, Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schunk GmbH
- Staubli International AG
- Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.
- Universal Robots
- Yamaha Robotics
- Yaskawa Electric Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qirvgx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article