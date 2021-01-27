APAC Industry for Irrigation Automation to 2026 - Players Include Hunter Industries, Rain Bird and Jain Irrigation Systems Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Irrigation Automation Market By Application, By Irrigation Type, By Type, By Component, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Irrigation Automation Market is expected to witness market growth of 22.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Various governments have started supporting the setting up of irrigation automation systems and are also taking initiatives in order to promote water conservation. It is the need of the hour due to the increasing issues of water scarcity. For example, in recent times, the Australian government has announced a program called the On-farm Irrigation Efficiency Program (OFIEP) that supports individual irrigators for improving the efficiency and productivity of on-farm irrigation water management. This program also helps the irrigators in altering irrigation practices and improving irrigation infrastructure that will save water. Some of the irrigation practices such as installing water metering, automatic gates and outlets, and telemetry systems. Moreover, the Government of Western Australia in September 2019, offered reimbursement for an automated and weather smart irrigation controller to residential customers of Perth. The reimbursement was intended for the programming and acquisition of smart irrigation and weather automated products to help them save water.



Working with automated irrigation systems requires minimal manual intervention. Several types of irrigation, like a sprinkler, drip, and surface irrigation, have been converted into automated systems. This is done with the help of timers, sensors, and mechanical appliances. The automation of the prevailing irrigation process has made the whole agricultural activities more effective. It also supports farmers and growers to contribute to the conservation of water and energy. To adjust the occurrence of irrigation and fertigation processes, and for this power on/off of irrigation process is required. This results in improving energy requirements, and the automated system can be operated anytime ensuing in minimal water loss. These are some of the advantages of advanced irrigation systems that make them more adaptable among the farmers. The irrigation systems are further automated into time-based systems, open-loop systems, volume-based systems, real-time feedback systems, closed-loop systems, and computer-based irrigation control systems that are making agricultural activities more effective and efficient.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Agricultural and Non-Agricultural. Agricultural Segment is further classified across Open Fields and Greenhouses & Others. Based on Irrigation Type, the market is segmented into Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation and Surface Irrigation & Others. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Time-based, Volume-based, Realtime-based and Others. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Controllers, Sensors, Valves, Sprinklers and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Toro Company, Valmont Industries, Inc., Lindsay Corporation, Orbia Advance Corporation (Netafilm Ltd.), Hunter Industries, Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Rubicon Water, Galcon Ltd. and Telsco Industries, Inc. (Weathermatic).



Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Asia Pacific Irrigation Automation Market, by Application

1.4.2 Asia Pacific Irrigation Automation Market, by Irrigation Type

1.4.3 Asia Pacific Irrigation Automation Market, by Type

1.4.4 Asia Pacific Irrigation Automation Market, by Component

1.4.5 Asia Pacific Irrigation Automation Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2019, Jan - 2020, Oct) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Irrigation Automation Market by Application

4.1 Asia Pacific Irrigation Automation Agricultural Market by Country

4.2 Asia Pacific Irrigation Automation Market by Agricultural Type

4.2.1 Asia Pacific Open Fields Irrigation Automation Market by Country

4.2.2 Asia Pacific Greenhouses & Others Irrigation Automation Market by Country

4.3 Asia Pacific Irrigation Automation Non-Agricultural Market by Country



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Irrigation Automation Market by Irrigation Type

5.1 Asia Pacific Irrigation Automation Drip Irrigation Market by Country

5.2 Asia Pacific Irrigation Automation Sprinkler Irrigation Market by Country

5.3 Asia Pacific Irrigation Automation Surface Irrigation & Others Market by Country



Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Irrigation Automation Market by Type

6.1 Asia Pacific Time-based Irrigation Automation Market by Country

6.2 Asia Pacific Volume-based Irrigation Automation Market by Country

6.3 Asia Pacific Realtime-based Irrigation Automation Market by Country

6.4 Asia Pacific Other Type Irrigation Automation Market by Country



Chapter 7. Asia Pacific Irrigation Automation Market by Component

7.1 Asia Pacific Controllers Irrigation Automation Market by Country

7.2 Asia Pacific Sensors Irrigation Automation Market by Country

7.3 Asia Pacific Valves Irrigation Automation Market by Country

7.4 Asia Pacific Sprinklers Irrigation Automation Market by Country

7.5 Asia Pacific Others Irrigation Automation Market by Country



Chapter 8. Asia Pacific Irrigation Automation Market by Country

8.1 China Irrigation Automation Market

8.1.1 China Irrigation Automation Market by Application

8.1.1.1 China Irrigation Automation Market by Agricultural Type

8.1.2 China Irrigation Automation Market by Irrigation Type

8.1.3 China Irrigation Automation Market by Type

8.1.4 China Irrigation Automation Market by Component

8.2 Japan Irrigation Automation Market

8.2.1 Japan Irrigation Automation Market by Application

8.2.1.1 Japan Irrigation Automation Market by Agricultural Type

8.2.2 Japan Irrigation Automation Market by Irrigation Type

8.2.3 Japan Irrigation Automation Market by Type

8.2.4 Japan Irrigation Automation Market by Component

8.3 India Irrigation Automation Market

8.3.1 India Irrigation Automation Market by Application

8.3.1.1 India Irrigation Automation Market by Agricultural Type

8.3.2 India Irrigation Automation Market by Irrigation Type

8.3.3 India Irrigation Automation Market by Type

8.3.4 India Irrigation Automation Market by Component

8.4 Australia Irrigation Automation Market

8.4.1 Australia Irrigation Automation Market by Application

8.4.1.1 Australia Irrigation Automation Market by Agricultural Type

8.4.2 Australia Irrigation Automation Market by Irrigation Type

8.4.3 Australia Irrigation Automation Market by Type

8.4.4 Australia Irrigation Automation Market by Component

8.5 South Korea Irrigation Automation Market

8.5.1 South Korea Irrigation Automation Market by Application

8.5.1.1 South Korea Irrigation Automation Market by Agricultural Type

8.5.2 South Korea Irrigation Automation Market by Irrigation Type

8.5.3 South Korea Irrigation Automation Market by Type

8.5.4 South Korea Irrigation Automation Market by Component

8.6 Malaysia Irrigation Automation Market

8.6.1 Malaysia Irrigation Automation Market by Application

8.6.1.1 Malaysia Irrigation Automation Market by Agricultural Type

8.6.2 Malaysia Irrigation Automation Market by Irrigation Type

8.6.3 Malaysia Irrigation Automation Market by Type

8.6.4 Malaysia Irrigation Automation Market by Component

8.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Irrigation Automation Market

8.7.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Irrigation Automation Market by Application

8.7.1.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Irrigation Automation Market by Agricultural Type

8.7.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Irrigation Automation Market by Irrigation Type

8.7.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Irrigation Automation Market by Type

8.7.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Irrigation Automation Market by Component



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 The Toro Company

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.1.5.2 Acquisition, Mergers, and Investments:

9.2 Valmont Industries, Inc.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.2.1 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.2.1.2 Acquisition, Mergers, and Investments:

9.3 Lindsay Corporation

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expense

9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.3.5.2 Acquisition, Mergers, and Investments:

9.3.5.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.4 Orbia Advance Corporation (Netafilm Ltd.)

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.4.4 Research & Development Expense

9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.5 Hunter Industries, Inc.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.6 Rain Bird Corporation

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.7 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.7.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.7.2.2 Acquisition, Mergers, and Investments:

9.8 Rubicon Water

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.9 Galcon Ltd.

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.10. Telsco Industries, Inc. (Weathermatic)

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ixiwk2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

