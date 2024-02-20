APAC Managed and Professional Security Services Market Analysis: Growth Opportunities in Delivering Advanced Cybersecurity Services, such as IT/OT Security, XDR and SSE/SASE

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific (APAC) Managed and Professional Security Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Many organizations in APAC have now incorporated emerging technologies such as cloud computing, software-as-a-service applications, and the internet of things into business operations as part of their digital transformation journey. Incorporating these emerging technologies allows organizations to improve overall productivity. However, this has led to a wider threat landscape that organizations must deal with, causing many to face unprecedented cyberattacks and indicating a drawback to this approach.

As cyberattacks continue to increase, many organizations' in-house security teams are overwhelmed with alerts. It is becoming more difficult for them to manage and monitor their cybersecurity operations independently, requiring external help to reduce their workloads. They must also ensure that their security posture meets the latest regulatory standards. As a result, managed and professional security services (MSS and PSS) have emerged as viable services to help organizations overcome this issue. This is because engaging with managed security service providers offers organizations access to a strong pool of qualified cybersecurity professionals and a wide-ranging cybersecurity service, helping them to monitor, manage, and mitigate security issues.

This research service provides insights into the APAC Managed and Professional Security Services market by vertical, horizontal, and region for Australia & New Zealand (ANZ), ASEAN, the Greater China Region, India, Japan, and South Korea.

The report analyzes the factors driving and restraining MSS and PSS adoption, performs a forecast analysis, examines pricing trends, analyzes the competitive landscape, and identifies growth opportunities emerging from the market's dynamics for stakeholders and players to leverage. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027.

Key Growth Opportunities

The Growing Demand for a Centralized Security Operations Platform

Delivering Advanced Cybersecurity Services, such as IT/OT Security, XDR, and SSE/SASE

Managing Security Operations in the Cloud

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation by Service Type

Market Overview - Service Lines within MSS and PSS

MSS and PSS Types

Customer Segmentation

Geographic Coverage

Market Segmentation by Region

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Driver Analysis Growth Restraints Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Segment Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share by Vertical Revenue Share by Horizontal Revenue Share by Top MSSP Revenue Share by Top MSSP - ANZ and ASEAN Revenue Share by Top MSSP - GCR and India Revenue Share by Top MSSP - Japan and South Korea

Competitive Environment

Company Profiles

MSS and PSS Offerings' Availability and Completeness

Geographic Coverage of MSS and PSS Offerings

Country/Region Legend for SOCs

DBAPPSecurity

IBM

NRI SecureTechnologies

NSFOCUS

NTT

Singtel

Tata Communications

Telstra

Topsec

Verizon Business

