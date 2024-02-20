APAC Managed and Professional Security Services Market Analysis: Growth Opportunities in Delivering Advanced Cybersecurity Services, such as IT/OT Security, XDR and SSE/SASE

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific (APAC) Managed and Professional Security Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Many organizations in APAC have now incorporated emerging technologies such as cloud computing, software-as-a-service applications, and the internet of things into business operations as part of their digital transformation journey. Incorporating these emerging technologies allows organizations to improve overall productivity. However, this has led to a wider threat landscape that organizations must deal with, causing many to face unprecedented cyberattacks and indicating a drawback to this approach.

As cyberattacks continue to increase, many organizations' in-house security teams are overwhelmed with alerts. It is becoming more difficult for them to manage and monitor their cybersecurity operations independently, requiring external help to reduce their workloads. They must also ensure that their security posture meets the latest regulatory standards. As a result, managed and professional security services (MSS and PSS) have emerged as viable services to help organizations overcome this issue. This is because engaging with managed security service providers offers organizations access to a strong pool of qualified cybersecurity professionals and a wide-ranging cybersecurity service, helping them to monitor, manage, and mitigate security issues.

This research service provides insights into the APAC Managed and Professional Security Services market by vertical, horizontal, and region for Australia & New Zealand (ANZ), ASEAN, the Greater China Region, India, Japan, and South Korea.

The report analyzes the factors driving and restraining MSS and PSS adoption, performs a forecast analysis, examines pricing trends, analyzes the competitive landscape, and identifies growth opportunities emerging from the market's dynamics for stakeholders and players to leverage. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027.

Key Growth Opportunities

  • The Growing Demand for a Centralized Security Operations Platform
  • Delivering Advanced Cybersecurity Services, such as IT/OT Security, XDR, and SSE/SASE
  • Managing Security Operations in the Cloud

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Market Segmentation by Service Type
  • Market Overview - Service Lines within MSS and PSS
  • MSS and PSS Types
  • Customer Segmentation
  • Geographic Coverage
  • Market Segmentation by Region
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
    • Growth Drivers
    • Growth Driver Analysis
    • Growth Restraints
    • Growth Restraint Analysis
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
    • Revenue Forecast Analysis
    • Revenue Forecast by Segment
    • Revenue Forecast by Region
    • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Share by Vertical
    • Revenue Share by Horizontal
    • Revenue Share by Top MSSP
    • Revenue Share by Top MSSP - ANZ and ASEAN
    • Revenue Share by Top MSSP - GCR and India
    • Revenue Share by Top MSSP - Japan and South Korea
  • Competitive Environment

Company Profiles

  • MSS and PSS Offerings' Availability and Completeness
  • Geographic Coverage of MSS and PSS Offerings
  • Country/Region Legend for SOCs
  • DBAPPSecurity
  • IBM
  • NRI SecureTechnologies
  • NSFOCUS
  • NTT
  • Singtel
  • Tata Communications
  • Telstra
  • Topsec
  • Verizon Business

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a0plqv

