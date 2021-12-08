APAC, MENA and LATM Experience Dramatic Growth in Mobile App Usage, Highlights Importance of Localization for Global Success in 2022 Shows Report by Milestone Localization

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The report presents the best strategies for the global expansion and localization of mobile apps. It is based on international mobile app growth and retention trends in 2020-21 from the findings released by Adjust, the global app marketing platform.

The detailed report is divided into three sections:

The markets that saw the most significant growth in terms of mobile apps The mobile verticals that experienced the most significant growth in 2020-21 How to create an app localization strategy to realize the potential in different markets

Key Highlights From The Report:

APAC, MENA and South America experienced the most dramatic app growth in 2020-21.

experienced the most dramatic app growth in 2020-21. Mature markets of USA and EMEA (where the UK was the fastest-growing market in 2020) still have good growth potential.

and EMEA (where the UK was the fastest-growing market in 2020) still have good growth potential. Gaming apps were the most successful vertical.

India has the highest growth score of 49, with education, business, F&B, social, and gaming verticals experiencing the highest growth.

has the highest growth score of 49, with education, business, F&B, social, and gaming verticals experiencing the highest growth. The regions seeing the most phenomenal growth have low English proficiency, and localization is necessary to succeed in these markets.

Milestone Localization boasts of a tried and tested model for successful app localization. Starting with internationalization and ending with app store optimization, Milestone works with app companies to help them create a seamless experience for users across the globe.

Each language and region has its set of unique challenges and opportunities. To succeed in the global market, every step of the user journey needs to be customized with all the flavor, flair, and nuance of the region.

"A major challenge in the mobile app market is user retention, engagement, and low customer lifetime value. To meet these challenges at a global scale, mobile app companies need to create a fully localized experience for their international customers", says Nikita Agarwal, Director at Milestone Localization. "Our comprehensive model for app localization covers every aspect of the user journey – from discovery and download to engagement and monetization," she added.

Equipped with the insights from this report, app developers can create a global expansion strategy, taking into account the language and cultural differences in each high-growth region. The report also provides all the information needed to prepare your company and your app for successful localization.

About Milestone Localization

Milestone Localization is a specialized language services company that helps companies 'communicate across cultures'. Milestone enables global growth for companies by providing translation, localization, interpretation, and consulting services. With offices in India and the UK, Milestone has a network of over 1200 trained and tested linguists who speak 70+ languages. Milestone specializes in providing localization services for South Asia, South America, Western Europe, and the Far East. No matter where you're located and where you're looking to grow, they work alongside you to make every milestone successful.

