APAC Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $22.81 Billion by 2028 at a 5% CAGR

31 May, 2023

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Pharmaceutical Packaging Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the pharmaceutical packaging market in APAC. The revenue generated from the sale of pharmaceutical packaging materials and products are included in the report.

Revenue generated by service providers are excluded from the scope of the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of APAC pharmaceutical packaging, including the APAC pharmaceutical packaging market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present pharmaceutical packaging market and its market dynamics for 2023?2028 in the APAC region. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

MARKET DEFINITION

Pharmaceutical packaging is the packaging process for pharmaceutical preparations, and it is an integral part of the pharmaceutical product. Packaging is often involved in dosing, dispensing, and use of the pharmaceutical product. Packaging plays a significant role in keeping the drug safe and one of the important aspects is that the material used for the packaging of the drugs should remain safe as it should not react with the drug packaged.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The APAC pharmaceutical packaging market was valued at $16.96 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $22.81 billion in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.06%, during the study period.
  • In 2022, China accounted for a significant market share of 26.93% followed by Japan with 20.97% and then South Korea with 16.44% in the APAC Pharmaceuticals packaging market, which is owing to the highest aging population, high prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for prescription drugs, presence of leading pharmaceutical players, well-developed infrastructure, and high investments in drug development.
  • Primary Packaging accounted for the highest share of more than 70% in the APAC Pharmaceutical packaging market attributable to the growing demand for blister packs, bottles, vials, ampoules, pouches, sachet, and bags with the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals. - Based on primary packaging type, the strips & blister packaging segment accounted for a share of more than 33% market share in the APAC pharmaceutical packaging market and dominated the other segments due to its wide usage as an essential primary packaging element for pharmaceutical products.
  • Based on material type, the paper segment accounts for a share of more than 39% in the APAC Pharmaceutical packaging market share which can be attributable to its highest demand in secondary & tertiary packaging and increasing demand for recyclable materials.
  • The pharmaceutical and biotech companies accounted for the highest share of more than 45% in the APAC Pharmaceutical packaging market which is owing to the growing aged population, growing demand for branded drugs, OTC drugs and specialty medicines, increasing patent expiring drugs, and higher drug prices.
  • Amcor, Aptar Group, Berry Global, Laser Gerresheimer, WestRock, and others are the leading players in the APAC Pharmaceutical Packaging market. The market offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future/emerging players because of innovations in oncology, autoimmune, and diabetes treatment, chronic ailments, and rare diseases.

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

- Packaging type

  • Primary
  • Secondary
  • Tertiary- Primary Packaging type
  • Ampoules
  • Vials
  • Blisters & Strip
  • Bottles & Jars
  • Containers & Tubes
  • Pouches & Sachets
  • Others - Material type
  • Paper
  • Glass
  • Plastic
  • Others- End-user type
  • Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Companies
  • CMOs/CDMOs
  • Others

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

 APPENDIX

  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations
  • About

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Overview

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Key Findings

Chapter - 2: Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

  • APAC: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging (2022-2028; $Billions)

Chapter - 3: Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Segmentation Data

  • APAC: Projected Revenue by Packaging type (2022-2028; $Billions)
  • Primary Packaging
  • Secondary Packaging
  • Tertiary Packaging
  • APAC: Projected Revenue by Primary Packaging type (2022-2028; $Billions)
  • Ampoules Packaging
  • Vials Packaging
  • Strip & Blister Packaging
  • Bottles & Jars
  • Containers & Tubes
  • Sachets & Pouches
  • Others
  • APAC: Projected Revenue by Material type (2022-2028; $Billions)
  • Paper
  • Glass
  • Plastic
  • Others
  • APAC: Projected Revenue by End-user type (2022-2028; $Billions)
  • Pharma & Biotech Companies
  • CMOs/CDMOs
  • Others

Chapter - 4: Key Countries Overview

  • China: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market (2022-2028; $Billions)
  • Japan: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market (2022-2028; $Billions)
  • South Korea: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market (2022-2028; $Billions)
  • India: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market (2022-2028; $Billions)
  • Australia: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market (2022-2028; $Billions)
  • Malaysia: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market (2022-2028; $Billions)
  • Singapore: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market (2022-2028; $Billions)
  • Thailand: Projected Revenue of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market (2022-2028; $Billions)

Chapter - 5: Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Prospects & Opportunities

  • Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Drivers
  • Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Trends
  • Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Constraints

Chapter - 6: Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry Overview

  • Pharmaceutical Packaging - Competitive Landscape
  • Pharmaceutical Packaging - Key Players
  • Pharmaceutical Packaging - Key Company Profiles
  • Pharmaceutical Packaging - Key Strategic Recommendations

Chapter - 7: Appendix

  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations
  • About

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Amcor
  • Aptar Group
  • Berry Global
  • Gerresheimer AG
  • WestRock Pharmaceuticals
  • ACG
  • Airnov
  • BD
  • Bilcare Research
  • CCL
  • Borosil
  • Drug Plastic Group
  • DWK Life Sciences
  • LOG
  • Meghmani Group
  • Nolato
  • Nemera
  • Polycine
  • Reno

