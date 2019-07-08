NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

APAC Shipping Container Market By Size of Container (High Cube Container (40 feet); Small Container (20 feet); Others), By Product Type (Dry Container; Refrigerated Container; Others), By Goods Transported (Machinery, Equipment & Electronics; Chemicals & Petrochemicals; Others), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5793305/?utm_source=PRN

APAC shipping container market was valued at $ 4.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% to reach $ 5.9 billion by 2024. A shipping container is a container with strength suitable to withstand shipment, storage, and handling. Owing to the factors, such as growing sea-borne trade, and the increasing trend of containerization of goods, a strong demand for shipping containers is anticipated during forecast period. Furthermore, availability of large coastal line and presence of majority of global shipping container manufacturers in Asia-Pacific is fueling the demand for shipping containers in the region. Moreover, increasing government initiatives, and expansion in untapped markets of Asia-Pacific such as India and Indonesia can unfold various opportunities for the growth of the market in the future.



In terms of size of containers, the APAC shipping container market is categorized into small container (20 feet), large container (40 feet), high cube container (40 feet) and others.Of all, high cube containers accounted for majority of the APAC shipping container market for in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its position during forecast period as well.



This is mainly attributed to the longer life, cost-effective maintenance, high efficiency, and versatility of these containers.

In Asia-Pacific shipping container market, China accounted for more than 40% share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during forecast period as well. This is mainly due to growing demand for commodities and huge dependency on seaborne trade in the country.

The key players in the APAC shipping container market are TLS Offshore Containers International Pvt Ltd., China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd (CIMC), Maersk Container Industry AS, W&K Containers Inc. among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of APAC shipping container market

• To forecast APAC shipping container market based on size of container, product type, goods transported, and regional distribution

• To identify drivers and challenges for APAC shipping container market

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in APAC shipping container market

• To conduct pricing analysis for APAC shipping container market

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players in the APAC shipping container market

Some of the leading players in the APAC shipping container market are TLS Offshore Containers International Pvt Ltd., China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd (CIMC), Maersk Container Industry AS, W&K Containers Inc., Singamas Container Holdings Limited, Sea Box Inc., Florens Asset Management Company Limited, CXIC (CHANGZHOU XINHUACHANG INT'L CONTAINERS Co,. Ltd) Group Containers Company Limited, Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group Co., Ltd etc.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of shipping container manufacturers across APAC.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major shipping container manufacturers across APAC.

The analyst calculated APAC shipping container market size using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Shipping container manufacturers

• Shipping container suppliers, distributors and other stake holders

• Shipping container end user industries

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to shipping container market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as solution providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, APAC shipping container market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Size of Container

o Small Container (20 feet)

o Large Container (40 feet)

o High Cube Container (40 feet)

o Others

45 feet

48 feet

53 feet

• Market, By Product Type

o Dry Container

o Tank Container

o Refrigerated Container

o Others

Flat Rack Container

Special Purpose Container

• Market, By Goods Transported

o Food Products & Grains

o Chemicals & Petrochemicals

o Machinery, Equipment & Electronics

o Others

• Market, By Country:

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Indonesia

o Malaysia

o Singapore

o Rest of APAC



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in APAC shipping container market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5793305/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

