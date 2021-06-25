APAC to drive Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment Market in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry | Technavio

Technavio's report on "Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" reveals that the market has the potential to reach USD 44.17 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 3%.

Leading Regions Analysis of Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment Market during 2020-2024:

Technavio identifies Europe as the second-highest country, where the market size of transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment will have the potential to reach USD 63.26 billion by 2024. The growing importance of energy security will be contributing to the demand for the transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market during the forecast period.

North America will be the third-highest country, where the market size of transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment will have the potential to reach USD 43.95 billion by 2024. The growing demand for high-voltage power cables, switchgear, and transformers will drive the demand of the market during the forecast period.

Enquire to know more about the global trends impacting the future of the market.

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45672&type=enquire

Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment Market in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry during 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Eaton Corporation Plc, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment Market size

Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment Market trends

Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment Market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Related Report on Energy Include:

Global Photovoltaic Inverter Market- The photovoltaic inverter market is segmented by technology (string inverters, central inverters, and micro-inverters), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and key vendors.

Download Free Sample Report

Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market- The offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market is segmented by technology (3D seismic survey, 2D seismic survey, and 4D seismic survey) and geography (Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, and North America).

Download Free Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/transmission-and-distribution-equipment-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/report/transmission-and-distribution-equipment-market-industry-analysis

