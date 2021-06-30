APAC to lead the Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market in Metal & Glass Containers Industry|Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

The report on the alcoholic beverage packaging market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the rising consumption of alcohol, the growing demand for metal cans from the craft beer industry, and the increasing use of PET packaging in the alcohol beverage industry.

The alcoholic beverage packaging market analysis includes material and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increasing use of PET packaging in the alcohol beverage industry as one of the prime reasons driving the alcoholic beverage packaging market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The alcoholic beverage packaging market covers the following areas:

Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Sizing

Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Forecast

Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amcor Plc

Ardagh Group SA

Ball Corp.

Berry Global Group Inc.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Encore Glass

Gerresheimer AG

Graham Packaging Co.

O I Glass Inc.

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

