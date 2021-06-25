APAC will drive Sand Control Systems Market in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry|Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

Technavio's report on "Sand Control Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" reveals that the market has the potential to reach USD 418.62 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3%.

Leading Regions Analysis of Sand Control Systems Market during 2020-2024:

Technavio identifies North America as the second highest country where the market size of sand control systems will have the potential to reach USD 643.62 million by 2024. Factors such as the significant rise in E&P activities in unconventional oil and gas sources and the increase in the overall production of crude oil and gas in North America are contributing to the demand for the sand control systems market during the forecast period.

Europe will be the third-highest country, where the market size of sand control systems will have the potential to reach USD 586.44 million by 2024. Factors such as favorable government policies and the numerous offshore oil and gas projects in the North Sea will drive the demand for the sand control systems market during the forecast period.

Sand Control Systems Market in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry during 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the sand control systems market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., Baker Hughes Co., Halliburton Co., Mitchell Industries, National Oilwell Varco Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Oil States International Inc., Packers Plus Energy Services Inc., Superior Energy Services Inc., and Weatherford International Plc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Sand Control Systems Market size

Sand Control Systems Market trends

Sand Control Systems Market analysis

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

