Apacer Brings Military-grade, Rugged Autonomous Vehicle Storage Solutions to the AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2019 Autonomous Vehicle Show

CHICAGO, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the popularity of edge computing and global rollout of 5G, the development of unmanned systems is accelerating and the applications for unmanned systems are expanding. Therefore, the world's major manufacturers have invested in autonomous technology development, with the goal of comprehensively improving operational efficiency, creating differentiation and demonstrating technological strength.

Apacer will be revealing key storage technologies required by various unmanned systems at the AUVSI trade show held in Chicago, USA on 4/30-5/2. The industrial-grade storage products meet or exceed the industry's strict military standards. The display will include a full range of products with value-adding features such as low power consumption, wide temperature resistance, shock resistance and other technologies required by unmanned systems.

Turbocharged USB Is Faster Than Most People Thought Possible

At AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2019, Apacer will also unveil its new Turbocharged USB solution, which is lightweight and particularly suitable for small unmanned devices. It also delivers read/write performances up to 30 times faster than most USB 3.1 devices on the market. Its high speed, low latency and excellent transmission performance make it ideal for in-vehicle storage software or media software (middleware) for fast boot operations. It's also popular with buyers who are looking for a quick way to store small log files without using a SATA or PCIe port.

IP57-rated Nano Coating Lets Nothing Past It

Unmanned systems are often tasked with operating in harsh environments, facing challenges such as humidity, dust, smoke, and corrosive gases. Apacer offers a variety of coating technologies in accordance with MIL-I-46058C and IPC-CC-830, such as conformal coating and IP57 nano coating, which add a layer of protection to the memory module. The protective coating ensures that the memory module is protected from wear and erosion in harsh environments, allowing the system to operate stably.

Tough Enough: The Rugged XR-DIMM and SODIMM Memory Modules

Rising labor costs make autonomous systems appealing to employers and manufacturers. From home-care robots and self-driving vehicles, to large unmanned tillage machines, there are many products in development which will be expected to run effectively for years while withstanding vibrations and shocks. Components need to be tougher to let autonomous devices last longer. With that in mind, Apacer has introduced a wide range of temperature-, shock- and impact-resistant memory modules that comply with the US military standards MIL-STD-810G and MIL-STD-202G. This range includes XR-DIMM and SODIMM memory modules with innovative board-to-board connectors that allow the components to be securely and tightly coupled to a motherboard. Their highly rugged 300-pin connectors and mounting holes ensure reliable operation for years even in challenging environments.

AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2019: Apacer's Booth Information

Exhibition time: 2019/04/30 - 05/02

Booth No.: 4508

Venue: McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois, USA

