Apacer Powers the Future of Embedded Innovation

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apacer (TWSE: 8271), a global leader in industrial memory and storage solutions, will showcase its latest innovations at embeddedworld North America 2025. Visitors will explore Apacer's advancements in power stabilization, energy efficiency, performance optimization, sustainable fully lead-free design, and high-performance memory modules, all integrated to create a comprehensive ecosystem for embedded applications.

1. Empower Efficiency and Fully Lead-Free SSD 2. DDR5 CUDIMM and CSODIMM Post this Join Apacer at embeddedworld North America, November 4-6, Anaheim

Empower Efficiency – CoreEnergy & CoreVolt 2

Apacer's CoreEnergy Technology offers intelligent SSD power management tailored to diverse operational needs. It reduces power consumption by up to 67%, prevents overheating, and allows flexible configuration through software or DIP switch. CoreEnergy provides an ideal balance between performance and energy conservation, enabling greener, more efficient embedded systems. Complementing this is CoreVolt 2, a real-time voltage detection and protection technology. When voltage fluctuations occur, its built-in tantalum polymer capacitors provide instant backup power, preventing data loss and ensuring continuous operation even in harsh industrial environments.

Empower Stability & Sustainability – Fully Lead-Free SSD

Apacer's PV250-M280 Fully Lead-Free SSD demonstrates its sustainable design commitment. Built with fully lead-free resistors, low-temperature soldering and underfill technology, this PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 2280 form-factor drive delivers high throughput (up to 3300 MB/s read, 3020 MB/s write) while minimizing environmental impact. Ideal for Factory Automation, Healthcare, Server & Networking and mission-critical embedded systems.

Empower Speed – DDR5 CUDIMM / CSODIMM

Apacer's DDR5 memory modules feature advanced architecture that enhances bandwidth, signal integrity, and responsiveness, accelerating data processing for industrial and AI-driven applications.

From intelligent power management to next-generation memory design, Apacer continues to empower embedded innovation through superior technology and sustainable engineering. Meet our experts at Booth No. 3057 and discover how Apacer's innovations can accelerate your embedded success.

Expo Hall Information

Exhibit Dates: November 4–6, 2025

Venue: Anaheim Convention Center, California

Booth No.: 3057

Event website: Click

【 About Apacer 】

Founded in 1997, Apacer (TWSE:8271) is a leading global digital storage brand with comprehensive R&D, design, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities. With years of accumulated patented digital storage technology and deep successful R&D experience, Apacer provides a competitive range of customized products and services. Our product lines are diversified, covering solutions for memory modules, industrial SSDs, consumer digital storage products and Internet of Things integrated applications.

Apacer is devoted to implementing our core value "Becoming Better Partners:" we deliver on our promises, strive for constant improvement, and develop solutions that are mutually beneficial for us and our customers. We continually create innovative, diversified storage solutions and hardware/software integration services for various industries. We endeavor to become a better partner in the industrial ecosystem and deliver substantial benefits to all stakeholders.

SOURCE Apacer Memory America Inc.