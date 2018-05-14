Apacer Standardizes Market Specifications with Industrial Grade Wide-Temp Identification

Apacer Launches Industrial-Grade Wide-Temp Identification

Apacer has long insisted on using industrial-grade chips from original manufacturers in its wide-temp memory modules. With the full support of strategic partner Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Apacer obtains industrial-grade chips for industrial memory from original manufacturer Samsung -- making it one of the world's few memory manufacturers able to do so.

Recent failure analysis conducted on wide-temp memory modules revealed that some memory manufacturers use commercial ICs, which they sort according to their own standards and claim can operate under the industrial wide-temp range of -40°C to 85°C. These manufacturers reduce production expenses at the cost of quality and reliability.

Applications that exceed the limits defined by original IC manufacturers increase the instability and risk for smart devices, decreasing product lifespan and potentially causing malfunctions. In such cases, technical support from the original manufacturers is not obtainable. To avoid the risk of losing or damaging data due to misusing commercial IC in industrial computers, Apacer has announced default IC naming rules for memory products, clarifying IC characteristics and allowing clients and purchasers to easily identify the products that meet industrial-grade wide-temp standards.

Demand from Clients for Diverse Applications of Industrial Wide-Temp Products

Apacer DDR4 wide-temp memory modules have been successfully introduced to smart transportation applications. Industrial wide-temp ICs can ensure the stability of memory modules operating in harsh environments, where temperatures constantly fluctuate. With increased demand from industrial clients and a wider diversity of product applications, wide-temp products require stronger reliability and durability. Industrial wide-temp products, which can operate stably under extreme temperatures, have largely replaced their commercial IC wide-temp counterparts that are low-cost but subsequently of inferior quality.

Apacer's output of industrial wide-temp memory modules increased by 70 percent in 2017 as compared with the previous year. The volume in Europe and China increased three to fivefold. Cindy Huang, Apacer's Director of the Vertical Market Application Business Division, highlights the fact that the market demand for Apacer's industrial wide-temp SSD and memory has increased significantly in recent years. One of the main reasons behind this is the high malfunction rates of commercial IC products operating in industrial application environments, which has led clients to choose full-scale industrial wide-temp products.

Because they are designed specifically for operation in harsh environments and under changing temperature, Apacer's industrial wide-temp SSDs and memory modules are suitable for applications in industry, military, aerospace, and transportation fields, where conditions are often more extreme. Apacer's wide-temp series of products, including memory chips, passive elements, and PCB, are all full-scale industrial grade. These products have passed industrial extended temperature tests and the most extreme thermal cycling test, ensuring their quality, reliability, and durability. Apacer's industrial wide-temp SSD product line is compatible with multiple interfaces and specifications. The industrial wide-temp memory line includes products such as UDIMM, SODIMM, ECC UDIMM, and ECC SODIMM.

About Apacer

Apacer Technology Inc. offers a wide range of industrial SSDs, digital consumer products, and memory modules. With its strong R&D, design, manufacturing, and marketing, the company has become a leading global manufacturer in the industry. Since its establishment, Apacer has followed through on its promise to "access the best" and produces reliable and innovative products and services, supplying customers with high performance and high value memory modules and flash memory via a marketing network that stretches across distributors, product manufacturing facilities, and retail consumers throughout the world. Apacer provides innovative, state-of-the-art products to store, record, and share digital information crucial for work and essential to daily life.

For any questions regarding this release, please contact:

Lynne Hsu

Phone Number: 1-408-518-8657

Email: lhsu@apacerus.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apacer-standardizes-market-specifications-with-industrial-grade-wide-temp-identification-300647461.html

SOURCE Apacer Technology