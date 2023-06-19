Apache Industrial Holdings promotes Cathey Perkins to Senior Vice President of Specialized Technical Services

HOUSTON, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apache Industrial, a leading provider of industrial contracting services including scaffolding, coatings, fireproofing, insulation, and technical maintenance services has announced the promotion of Cathey Perkins to Senior Vice President of Specialized Technical Services. In her new role, Cathey will be leading all Specialized Technical Services for the organization, including Apache's forming and shoring technology, Allform.

For over three decades, Cathey Perkins has established herself as a recognized leader in the industrial contracting services industry. Cathey is highly regarded as an Association for Materials Protection and Performance's Senior Certified Coatings Inspector and Protective Coating Specialist. During her tenure at Apache, Cathey led the development of quality infrastructure and processes through training, knowledge sharing, coaching, and technical support that led to providing processes and procedures to drive the business forward.

"Cathey is a respected leader with over 30 years in the industry. She has the vision and the knowledge to lead the specialized technical services business unit into the future of the industry," said Stephen Hillier, Chief Executive Officer at Apache IS Holdings. "Cathey embodies what sets Apache apart in the industry, that we operate with excellence and deliver value to our clients."

"Our continued goal is to provide the processes, resources, and tools needed to allow our talented people to continue to excel and better their performance by meeting and exceeding the expectations of our internal and external customers," said Perkins. "Being proactive and responsive are quality attributes that drive improvement and excellence throughout our Apache organization and in our industry."

About Apache Industrial:

Apache Industrial is a leading provider of industrial craft services and is recognized for delivering exceptional services and keeping people safe. Apache maintains offices, operating centers, and laydown yards in multiple locations across the United States and Canada. To learn more about Apache Industrial, visit www.apacheip.com

