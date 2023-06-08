Apache Industrial Holdings promotes Delin Manuel, EVP of Business Development and Sales

HOUSTON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apache Industrial, a leading provider of industrial contracting services including scaffolding, coatings, fireproofing, insulation, and technical maintenance services has announced the promotion of Delin Manuel to Executive Vice President of Business Development and Sales.

Throughout his career, Delin has experienced success in Sales & Marketing, Customer Relationships, Operations, Estimating, and Project Management. In his new role, Delin will lead all Business Development and Sales for the organization, focusing on market strategy, account management, and customer relationships while expanding the sales organization into new verticals and geographies.

"Delin has been with the Apache organization for over two decades and has proven to be an effective and reliable leader at Apache, he has a strong record of leading operations, technical services, client relationships, and market strategy," said Stephen Hillier, Chief Executive Officer at Apache Industrial Holdings. "He firmly believes that the core values of hard work and honesty, which he instills in his leadership team, are contributing factors to continued success as the organization moves forward."

"Over the years, I have seen Apache emerge as the leading provider of industrial services by continuously delivering safe, efficient, and quality service to our clients," said Manuel. "I look forward to working alongside Stephen and the rest of the team to expand Apache into new verticals and geographies that will bring additional capabilities and solutions to our customers."

The soft craft industrial services leader has experienced incredible growth and success under Hillier, Apache's Chief Executive Officer since 2022. As the company continues to move into a new era and strategic vision, they are looking to leadership that can navigate the ebbs and flow of the industry and adapt to the evolving market.

About Apache Industrial:

Apache Industrial is a leading provider of industrial craft services and is recognized for delivering exceptional services and keeping people safe. Apache maintains offices, operating centers, and laydown yards in multiple locations across the United States and Canada. To learn more about Apache Industrial, visit www.apacheip.com

