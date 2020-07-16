Apalon Appoints Susanne Sandler as General Manager

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apalon, one of the world's leading mobile developers and a division of Mosaic Group, announced today the appointment of Susanne Sandler as the company's General Manager. Sandler will report to Mosaic Group's CEO Zachary Roseman, who previously held the position prior to his appointment as CEO.

With over 600 million downloads, 200 employees and 10+ years of operating history, Apalon has been at the forefront of the global mobile ecosystem since its founding. Today, Apalon's products and brands like Productive, Scanner for Me, Blossom and Pixomatic touch the lives of over 1 million paying subscribers across iOS and Android devices in 170+ countries.

Sandler comes to Apalon from Booking Holdings, the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, where she served as Vice President of Global Strategy. Previously she was Vice President of Corporate Development at Booking and Director of Corporate Development at Griffon Corp. She also has held positions at Corsair Capital and Merrill Lynch.

"Susanne's incredible experience in leading roles at one of the world's largest consumer companies will be invaluable as Apalon continues to grow and scale over the coming years," said Roseman. "Her passion for product, her expertise in marketing and her deep strategic vision will be an enormous asset for the company. I couldn't be more excited for her to join the team - we're lucky to have her."

In her role as GM, Sandler will oversee all strategy and operations for Apalon from its New York City office.

"I am thrilled to join Apalon and the Mosaic family during this exciting time of rapid growth in the mobile subscription space," said Sandler. "I relish the opportunity to join an innovative and creative team that has leveraged great marketing insight and product expertise to excel in the industry and I look forward to helping drive Apalon's current portfolio of mobile products forward, while also propelling the expansion into new categories."

About Apalon

A division of Mosaic Group (an IAC operating business), Apalon is a leading developer of iOS and Android mobile applications for consumers and businesses around the world. With one of the world's largest app portfolios and over 1 million subscribers, Apalon's products have been downloaded over 600 million times. Well-known titles include Productive, Scanner for Me, SnapCalc, Sleepzy and many more. A unique blend of passion and skills are at the core of the company's DNA, driving the team to produce top-rated, award-winning mobile experiences for millions of people every year.

About Mosaic Group

Mosaic Group is a mobile internet company whose award-winning collection of mobile brands and products—including iTranslate, Robokiller and Daily Burn—help people all over the world live more satisfying and productive lives. We build and acquire best-in-class mobile applications, providing creators with a platform to reach global audiences along with the inspiration, support and resources to innovate new products. Owned and operated by IAC (NASDAQ: IAC), Mosaic Group is a global company headquartered in New York City with offices across the US as well as Austria, Belarus, China and Ireland. Learn more at www.mosaic.co.

