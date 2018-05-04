Apalon's Productive Named Best Mobile Site & App - Productivity In The 22nd Annual Webby Awards

Productive allows users to plan their habits with features including scheduling for any time of the day, reminders, and tracking tools that offer useful feedback. With an intuitive and easy-to-use interface, the app helps users stay focused and determined to build new habits and reach new goals. The app is part of one of the largest and most popular app portfolios in the world, reaching more than 40 million monthly active users.





"Productive by Apalon has set the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. "This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators."

"We are pleased the Webby Awards have recognized Apalon's Productive app this year," said Steven Toy, General Manager at Apalon. "Passion and skill for developing award-winning mobile apps are part of our DNA. We strive to create beautifully designed products that help enhance the lives and productivity of customers."

Apalon will be honored at the star-studded Webby Awards ceremony on Monday, May 14, 2018, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, where winners will have an opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards' famous 5-Word Speeches. Notable 5-Word Speeches include Steve Wilhites "It's Pronounced 'Jif' not 'Gif'"; Bjork's "A.E.I.O.U"; and The Women's March, "Women, look what we did!" Fans can watch the show highlights on The Webby Awards YouTube channel. A full list of both The Webby Awards and Webby People's Voice Winners may be found at webbyawards.com/winners.

About Apalon

Apalon is a leading mobile development company with one of the largest and most popular app portfolios in the world, reaching more than 40 million monthly active users. A unique blend of passion and skills are at the core of the company's DNA, driving the team to produce top-rated, award-winning mobile experiences for global audiences. Apalon has a portfolio of successful products that always occupy high positions on the App Store, Google Play, and other stores. Apalon was marked with the "Top Developer" award by Google Play, has repeatedly found itself in the top 10 non-game developers in the number of application downloads according to AppAnnie. Apalon's portfolio includes well-known titles such as Weather Live, My Alarm Clock, Notepad+, and Scanner for Me. Apalon strives to create beautifully designed products that help enhance the lives and productivity of customers. We have years of experience building and distributing apps as part of our flagship browser-based business – now we're extending this competitive advantage to mobile platforms. Learn more at www.apalon.com.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites, Film & Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Mobile Sites & Apps, Social, Podcasts & Digital Audio, and Games. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include: YouTube, HBO, WP Engine, Vitamin T, EY, YouGov, PUBLIC, The Hollywood Reporter, WNYC Studios, Digiday, Glixel, Product Hunt, and Social Media Week.

