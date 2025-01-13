APAO and ReachRx Announce Partnership

Enhancing Oncology PA Education and Access to Clinical Resources

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of PAs in Oncology (APAO), the leading organization dedicated to supporting oncology PAs through education, collaboration, and professional development, and ReachRx , the leader in AI-powered clinical knowledge access, where thousands of clinicians turn for trusted clinical data, pharmaceutical resources, and treatment information, are excited to announce a new partnership designed to enhance access to oncology-focused resources and education for healthcare providers.

As part of this partnership, ReachRx will provide all APAO members with premium access to its innovative clinical platform, enabling oncology PAs to access trusted, point-of-care information tailored to their needs. In addition, APAO's rich library of oncology-focused content—including educational materials, webinars, and clinical resources—will be integrated into the ReachRx platform, giving users a seamless experience in accessing critical information.

"We're proud to partner with ReachRx to bring our members an invaluable tool that enhances their ability to find precise, up-to-date oncology information at the point of care," said Tiffany Marie Statler, DMSc, PA-C, APAO President. "This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to further support oncology PAs in their work to deliver high-quality patient care while strengthening their connection to the latest advancements in the field."

Both ReachRx and APAO share a commitment to improving access to education and clinical tools that empower oncology providers to make informed decisions in today's complex healthcare landscape. ReachRx's platform, designed in collaboration with healthcare professionals, streamlines access to critical data, helping providers save time and focus on delivering exceptional patient care.

"Oncology PAs play a critical role in the care team, bridging gaps and overseeing a patient's care journey from diagnosis through treatment, and beyond," said Jeff DeVico, Co-founder and CEO of ReachRx. "We're thrilled to partner with APAO to support these exceptional providers with tools and resources that make their jobs easier, maximizing their impact and ultimately enabling them to drive the best patient outcomes possible."

Patrick DePippo, Co-founder and CTO of ReachRx, added, "Our goal is to make access to clinical information as seamless as possible. Partnering with APAO allows us to put their educational content in the hands of providers when they need it most."

The partnership officially launches January 13th, 2025, with APAO members gaining free premium access to ReachRx as part of their membership benefits. Additional components of the partnership, including integrated educational resources and analytics tools, will roll out in the coming weeks.

For more information on how to access these benefits, APAO members can visit https://www.apao.cc/ or contact APAO directly at [email protected] .

