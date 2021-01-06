Apara Autism Centers Announces Acquisition of Behavior Pioneers

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apara Autism Centers ("Apara"), a portfolio company of private equity firm Havencrest Capital Management, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Dallas, TX- based Behavior Pioneers. Behavior Pioneers is a clinic- and home-based provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services treating children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

"We are thrilled to see this important alignment of resources and continue our mission of serving families and children with autism," said Apara CEO Tyler Moore. "We have now expanded our ability to reach underserved families with world-class therapy and make a distinct and meaningful difference in their lives. This acquisition strengthens the bonds between our clinicians and the communities they serve."

"After speaking with various acquisition partners, we were introduced to Apara, and I immediately knew Tyler and his team were best aligned with the Behavior Pioneers vision of expanding high-quality of care to those who need it most," said Brian Tanenbaum, BCBA and Founder of Behavior Pioneers. "It is extremely exciting to partner with the Apara team and align forces to change lives forever."

ABOUT APARA AUTISM CENTERS

Established in 2018, Apara is a leading Texas-based ABA service provider offering clinic- and home-based ABA therapy to children with ASD. Apara's team provides superior clinical outcomes and life skills training for its clients in a highly-supportive, compassionate, innovative and collaborative environment. Apara currently maintains locations in the greater Houston and Dallas metropolitan areas and will continue its expansion throughout Texas. For additional information about Apara, visit: aparaautism.com.

ABOUT HAVENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Dallas-based Havencrest Capital Management ("Havencrest") is a committed capital, lower middle-market private equity investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Havencrest comprises a leading team of investment professionals, operating partners and senior advisors, including many of the nation's leading healthcare entrepreneurs, corporate executives and public policy experts.

With its unique approach to partnering with founder-owned healthcare companies with EBITDA between $2M - $10M, the Havencrest team has a successful track record in building leading companies that are changing the way healthcare is delivered in America. For additional information about Havencrest, visit: havencrest.com.

Contact:

Tom Ruane

Havencrest Capital Management

[email protected]

SOURCE Havencrest Capital Management

Related Links

https://havencrest.com

