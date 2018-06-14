Aparavi Active Archive Certified Interoperable with IBM Cloud

Certified as part of the Aparavi Certified Cloud Destinations Program, the IBM Cloud was validated to adhere to Aparavi-supported object storage APIs, as well as having the framework to store objects on-premises, in the cloud, or by acting as a gateway to other storage devices. As a result of the successful certification process, the IBM Cloud has achieved "Aparavi Certified" status.

Whether looking for standalone or secondary storage for a server, an out-of-the-box storage solution or the components to create their own storage solution, IBM has the cloud storage resources organizations need. When used in conjunction with the Aparavi's simple and efficient SaaS-based Active Archive, organizations gain the control they need to intelligently manage their data while reducing secondary storage growth by up to 75 percent.

In addition to certifying the IBM Cloud as compatible with the Aparavi Active Archive, Aparavi also joined the IBM PartnerWorld program as a Registered Business Partner. IBM's Business Partners come from companies small and large; from those that sell IBM to those that use it; from traditional resellers to new, born-in-the-cloud companies; from solutions architects to deployment experts. Being a part of the IBM PartnerWorld ecosystem provides additional access to IBM customers looking for specialized expertise and solutions like the Aparavi Active Archive.

Aparavi Active Archive masters out-of-control unstructured data growth with data protection, retention and archive. Aparavi slows secondary storage growth by 75 percent with guaranteed availability regardless of how long data is retained. The company's SaaS-based solution delivers true storage independence with on-premises and multi-cloud mobility. This along with an open data format removes vendor-lock in forever. Aparavi pays for itself in reduced backup and secondary storage spend and eliminates up-front investments with a pay-as-you-go model based on usage.

"Working with IBM as a Business Partner and certifying the IBM Cloud as interoperable with the Aparavi Active Archive gives joint customers the assurance that their data is available no matter where it sits while helping them regain control of I.T. organizational structure," said Jonathan Calmes, vice president of business development. "We pride ourselves on certifying compatibility with the widest range of cloud storage vendors by ensuring that they complete a multi-step validation process. The IBM Cloud joins a list of public and private cloud vendors that customers can count on when trying to determine the most strategic or cost-effective solution available for their data."

About Aparavi

Aparavi, the world's leading SaaS-based Active Archive, helps organizations master out of control unstructured data growth. Delivering both on-premises and multi-cloud mobility, Aparavi provides true storage independence, and together with an open-data format removes vendor lock-in, forever. Aparavi slows secondary storage growth by 75 percent with guaranteed availability regardless of how long data is retained, and pays for itself in reducing secondary storage spend. A pay-as-you-go model based on usage eliminates up-front expenditures for a better total cost of ownership. For more information visit http://www.aparavi.com.

