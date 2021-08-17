Aparavi Announces Joe Maionchi as Vice President of Engineering

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APARAVI® Software Corporation, the trusted disruptor in unstructured data management, today announced Joe Maionchi as the company's new Vice President of R&D.

"The exponential growth of unstructured data poses cascading risks and complications for businesses," says Maionchi. "What attracted me to Aparavi was their innovative vision to change the world of data automation and intelligence with a best-in-class platform. We literally want to help companies know their unstructured data, no matter where it lives, and empower them to define how we handle data efficiently and automatically." Maionchi is an enterprise domain and unstructured data management industry veteran, with experience spanning all facets of product development. From file systems at VERITAS to content management at EMC, and from traditional to cloud data storage and SaaS at Syncplicity, he has developed a deep understanding of the challenges of unstructured data. Maionchi also appreciates the people side of software and enjoys building strong teams through empowerment, trust and collaboration.

"This is a great time to join Aparavi," Maionchi adds. "From our small group of good and talented people we are growing fast and building real momentum. This is a tangible opportunity to make something truly great that solves a real-world problem. What could be more exciting than that?"

Aparavi's mission is putting companies of all sizes in control of their data and sustainably increase their business success. Under Maionchi, Aparavi's engineering team is on the cutting edge of data exploitation, intelligence, and automation, while ensuring uninterrupted access, and is fully scalable and secure.

"Joe Maionchi brings a tremendous wealth of technical knowledge to Aparavi's senior leadership team," says Adrian Knapp, Founder and CEO of Aparavi. "Today's market is significantly lacking in solutions that are intuitive, automated and prioritize the customer's data experience. Joe's leadership and dedication to a customer's total experience will ensure the company leads the transformation of how companies leverage and store their data."

Gartner reports worldwide end-user spending on cloud services will grow by 23% in 2021. However, most companies, enterprises and government agencies don't realize the significant costs of storing all their data in the cloud. Prioritizing which data needs to be in the cloud will increase operational efficiencies and reduce costs. Aparavi's growth in Managed Service Providers (MSPs) offering numerous data services for corporations powered by Aparavi is indicative to these recognized trends.

To learn more about the Aparavi Platform, please visit Aparavi.com.

About Aparavi Software Corporation

Aparavi is the trusted disrupter in unstructured data management, helping organizations find and unlock the value of data, no matter where it lives. Aparavi is a SaaS platform with deep intelligence that rapidly discovers, automatically classifies, and optimizes highly distributed data to mitigate risk, reduce costs and exploit data value. Aparavi ensures secure access for modern data demands of analytics, machine learning, and collaboration, connecting business and IT to transform data into a competitive asset. Aparavi is a privately funded company headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif. For more information, visit aparavi.com, and stay informed by following Aparavi on LinkedIn and Twitter.

